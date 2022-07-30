Jaguar Land Rover Italia confirms its presence in the world of sailing and, with Range Rover, is back in Costa Smeralda again in this summer 2022, offering a rich calendar of events and experiences to tell the brand’s new concept of Modern Luxury that combines design and sustainability. It is precisely the theme of sustainability and respect and protection for the environment that led Jaguar Land Rover Italia to confirm the partnershipsigned last year, with One Ocean Foundation, – a reality formed following the celebrations of the fiftieth anniversary of the YCCS – an initiative of international importance dedicated to the protection of the oceans.

One Ocean Foundation was born with the commitment to accelerate solutions to the problems of the oceans and believes that the business world can and should assume the role of leader on this issue. For One Ocean Foundation, supported by the opinion of its independent scientific committee, dealing with marine ecosystems is the new frontier of environmental protection in consideration of the very high socio-economic value of this world, unjustly still little considered. One Ocean Foundation has always worked with a network of important companies, each a leader in its sector, which it supports to implement the protection of the sea in their strategic plans. The Foundation deeply believes that these issues concern all of us, private citizens and companies, even those who live and work far from the sea.

Jaguar Land Rover Italia is officially in the network of sustainability companies that support the Foundation in its mission to accelerate solutions for the protection of the marine ecosystem. How? Through support for the different activities and projects concerning the education of the new generations, scientific research, such as that conducted on the Caprera Canyon and, finally, studies concerning the relationship between business activity and the well-being of the ocean. The presence of the automotive brand in Sardinia offers the perfect opportunity to relaunch the contents and objectives of the partnership and to announce the next projects that will see Jaguar Land Rover Italia alongside the One Ocean Foundation.

In particular, Jaguar Land Rover Italia was hosting partner for the Porto Cervo stage of the MARE Project (Marine Adventure for Research and Education) of which One Ocean Foundation is a scientific partner: this is a research and monitoring campaign of the state of health of the Tyrrhenian Sea in collaboration with the Caprera Sailing Center, conducted aboard the ONE sailing catamaran which covered 1500 nautical miles, carried out over 40 water samples and many other activities to protect the sea and the coastal ecosystem. Another important piece of this journey together is represented by educational meetings, aimed at raising awareness among young people to respect and protect the marine ecosystem. Furthermore, recently, at the Waterfront Costa Smeralda, at the Range Rover Housethe house of the brand’s values, Ginevra Boldrocchi, project leader for One Ocean Foundation and researcher at the University of Insubria, was able to illustrate, to some selected guests of the brand, the latest research carried out, the results of which will be disclosed in the autumn at the end of accurate scientific analyzes.

Inside the Range Rover House, everything expresses the essence of Modern Luxury and reflects, also through an exhibition dedicated to Materiality, the mission and the authentic commitment of the brand towards sustainability and environmental protection: the sea is among the priceless natural heritages to protect. For Jaguar Land Rover, being back in Sardinia, a millenary land rich in history and traditions, made unique by unspoiled nature and a crystalline sea among the most beautiful in the world, enhances the charm and importance of this extraordinary journey towards a future. sustainable to which we can all contribute.