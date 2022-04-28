It’s official: Jaguar Land Rover unveils the new strategy today Open Innovationto accelerate the implementation process of next generation sustainable technologies by supporting the ambitious vision of Modern Luxury of the group. Open Innovation – a distributed innovation model that involves external and internal knowledge flows within the Jaguar Land Rover group – will involve startups, scaleups and companies in the fields of electrification, connectivity, digital services, the metaverse, artificial intelligence and of sustainability.

For this reason, Jaguar Land Rover will launch a one-of-a-kind innovation hub in the UK, which will see the collaboration of Plug and Play, the innovative platform dedicated to investors and companies. In addition, two other distinct partnerships with Cubo Itau and Firjan will allow access to the vibrant ecosystem of Latin American startups more innovative. The announcement is part of Jaguar Land Rover’s Reimagine strategy: to bring the world’s most luxurious and desirable vehicles to life for the most demanding customers. By collaborating with innovators and industry experts, the Open Innovation program will help the company identify innovative digital services, products, tools and processes that can contribute to achieving the zero emissions goal by 2039, while creating new value chains in terms of of business.

Thus an ecosystem of startups and scaleups will be born they will create jobs and great opportunities for the digital economy and which will also provide access to a global ecosystem of potential partners, enabling the organization to test new technologies and business models. The activities will take place near Jaguar Land Rover’s headquarters in West Midlands County, the heart of the UK’s automotive industry. The collaboration in Brazil with Cubo Itau and Firjan is also important: in addition to being home to one of the most important production plants of Jaguar Land Rover, Brazil is a very important hub for the thriving ecosystem of Latin American startups.