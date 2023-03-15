Jaguar Land Rover is partnering with Tata Technologies, the global digital engineering, product development and services company, to accelerate the digital transformation of its industrial strategy. The first phase will include the main manufacturing facilities in the UK, and will continue with other locations around the world. For its part, Tata Technologies will provide an integrated end-to-end Enterprise Resource Planning (better known as ERP) capable of transforming the British group’s production, logistics, supply chain, finance and purchasing modules by merging data and knowledge from multiple departments in a single source.

Through an official statement, Jaguar Land Rover has announced that the new intuitive user interface of the award-winning Tata Technologies software will bring stability to operations, improving visibility both between teams and for suppliers. The net result for the group will be the ability to get new vehicles to market faster and more easily. ERP represents the key to streamlining and consolidating information in all main areas of activity: the creation of a dedicated home for data and management processes between departments is fundamental for the transformation of a company’s operations, being the ERP systems that can aggregate, store and interpret data to provide information instantly. In addition to establishing a standard operating model, Tata Technologies will integrate SAP S/4 HANA and SAP BTP with existing software to update Jaguar Land Rover’s architecture as part of the company’s digital transformation strategy.

“Partnering with Tata Technologies will enable us to accelerate the transformation of our core ERP infrastructure, to deliver the efficiency and usability we need for the future and our transformation goals – commented Barbara Bergmeier, Executive Director of Industrial Operations of Jaguar Land Rover – The agreement also highlights the strength that being part of the Tata Group gives us in achieving our goals supply chainand of industrial operations in the broadest sense”.