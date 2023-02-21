Jaguar Land Rover, in collaboration with its Italian subsidiary, launches a Engineering Hubs totally based in Italy. The engineering team will develop driver assistance systems and work on next-generation autonomous driving technologies in the field of artificial intelligence (AI). The new design center is part of a strategic partnership with NVIDIA and will complement Jaguar Land Rover’s existing network of design divisions in the UK, Republic of Ireland, Hungary, Spain, Germany, China and North America.

Such a radically agile, remote approach to engineering and the digitalization process is a uniqueness of Jaguar Land Rover in the automotive field to date that the company is particularly proud of. The new Engineering Hub in Italy is part of the “Reimagine” strategy of Jaguar Land Rover, where the future of mobility will have to be reinvented in order to develop ever more advanced vehicles. Currently, the British company is strengthening its engineering team worldwide, especially in the areas of driver assistance systems and autonomous driving. The newly hired experts will help prepare the company to face the new challenges and global trends of the automotive industry, thus shaping a sustainable and highly innovative future.

“The great strength of this initiative that we are launching in Italy is that various teams of specialists are able to collaborate in a hybrid work model from different locations around the world, strongly based on remote working – said Marco Santucci, CEO of Jaguar Land Rover Italy –We offer these young engineers great creative opportunities in a new, less structured work environment, focused on delivering a product to the customer quickly and with quality, but not necessarily complete immediately, in all its functions, following the so-called “agile” methodology. By adopting this new working model, we form small, multi-functional and self-organized teams that repeatedly involve the end customer during development. We are looking for experts in functional development, systems engineering, software vision and AI/machine learning, as well as hardware engineering and V&V (Verification&Validation). The development of the cloud and infrastructure is as necessary as the knowledge of the “agile” working methodology.