Jaguar Land Rover continues its momentum in electrification and technological advancement, inaugurating a new facility that will test the next generation of vehicles in the field of electrical and radio interference. The Gaydon Electromagnetic Compatibility (EMC) Laboratory, in the UK, will ensure that all cars meet current and future legislation and quality standards for connectivity and electronics. The new Range Rover Sport, launched in May, for example, was the first car to undergo a bespoke testing program at the new facility.

The new EMC laboratory – thanks to its equipment – puts stress on the performance of the vehicle and – above all – the ability of the car and its electrical systems to function correctly with all types of electromagnetic interference. The various tests control the unintended generation, propagation and reception of electromagnetic energy to reduce the risk of unwanted effects such as electromagnetic interference.

In detail, Jaguar Land Rover’s new vehicle laboratory has two anechoic chambers: an electrically “silent” roller test stand that allows engineers to test vehicles at speed, as well as equipment to evaluate the performance of individual components, such as batteries or electric motors. Bluetooth, GPS, WiFi, 4G, 5G, adaptive cruise control, wireless charging, and blind spot monitoring are all examples of vehicle services and features that the facility will check EMC for. EMC tests are very important. And they will be increasingly so as industry advances will see the number of electric powertrains and the range of cloud-based digital services further increase. But also Software-Over-The-Air updates and autonomous driving technology. And this new facility demonstrates Jaguar Land Rover’s commitment to providing customers with the most advanced in-vehicle connectivity, as the company accelerates electrification through its Reimagine strategy.