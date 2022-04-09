The Rome E-Prix will be remembered as one of the greatest driving tests in the history of the championship. After a subdued start to the season for Jaguar, which pushed the British manufacturer away from media attention, surprisingly at Eur, it was the home of the jaguar that stood out. More than a success that of Mitch Evans was a real domination, with the New Zealander who after a great start from the ninth pitch recovered positions to take the lead. What is most surprising, however, is how, despite the aggressive and decidedly not very conservative race pace maintained by Evans during his comeback, once his Jaguar reached the first position he had more residual energy than its rivals, an aspect that allowed to extend the advantage up to exceed five seconds.

Equally impressive was the rise of Sam Bird, from thirteenth to fifth, with the Englishman who, like his teammate, reached the final stages with more residual energy than the competition, confirming the goodness of the Jaguar package in Rome. Sam Bird identified the car’s balance as one of the reasons behind the team’s renewed competitiveness: “I think Jaguar provided me and Mitch with a super car today. When you have a good balance and you can bring more speed, it becomes quite easy to reach the goals and be good at conserving energy ”. In fact, a good balance translates into higher cornering speeds, which in addition to helping lap times involve less energy expenditure during acceleration. A competitiveness to be attributed therefore to the work carried out on the mechanical set-up even more than on energy management: “I think yes. I am shrewd in energy management and today we used it when we needed it “, Bird confirmed. “It’s a shame because I wasted time with Mortara and Wehrlein, otherwise I think I could have made it to the podium today”.

The winner Evans, on the other hand, is decidedly more surprised, almost incredulous at how it was possible to combine an aggressive step with such efficient energy management: “I do not know! I think the car was extremely competitive because it allowed me to be fast but also energy efficient and even when overtaking I was able to regenerate under braking. So yes, the handling was quite easy, but it is when the car is performing so well and for that I thank everyone in the team ”. Evans however agrees with his box mate on the importance of mechanical balance in today’s performance. In fact, Jaguar prefers more tracks such as the Capitoline one, instead suffering in finding the optimal set-up on circuits characterized by long-distance corners: “Yes, I think we were a bit lacking in mechanical balance in the first two races. We have changed a few things for this weekend, but traditionally we are fast on this type of circuit. The car was great today, thanks to the team, but we have other tracks we still have to work on, like Berlin or Valencia last year. This year, there are some new circuits that we need to discover. In general, however, we prefer tracks like this one, with bumpy asphalt and short bends “.

The work carried out in the almost two-month break from the last stop in Mexico should also be highlighted: “We have worked on many aspects and this is the combined result of hard work”Bird commented. “I am very happy for the team that we have achieved this result, because the season did not start in the best way, but now Mitch and I are in gear. Obviously today Mitch won, but I also scored some points and we look forward to the next race confident that we can do well again ”. Mitch Evans echoes: “We had a lot of things to work on, a little bit of everything. Sam and I pointed out where we were struggling and asked if it was possible to intervene. The team has been working in recent weeks and has provided us with a car capable of doing what we saw today ”. In the second E-prix to be held in the capital, Jaguar will therefore be able to aspire to another important performance, especially considering how Saturday’s success came after a difficult qualifying session. In fact, Mitch Evans served a non-ideal tire alternation strategy, while Bird was hindered on several occasions during the first round, episodes that prevented the Englishman from entering the knockout phase. Therefore, eyes focused on Jaguar also in the second race scheduled at Eur, in which the team will try to capitalize on the car’s affinity with the Capitoline track.