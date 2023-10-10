A journey into the future of sustainable mobility: dispelling false myths about electric, test drives on board the electrified Jaguar and Land Rover range and training talks dedicated to electric mobility coordinated by LifeGate. This is the new chapter of the E-education 2.0 project, which will involve 5 Italian cities and the exclusive customers of the well-known British brand.

The strategy

Jaguar Land Rover Italia is committed to raising awareness among its customers and future drivers about the revolution in electric and sustainable mobility. In this context, the British car manufacturer opens a new chapter of the E-education 2.0 project, which goes alongside the activity in secondary schools and will involve over 200 customers and potential customers in 5 Italian cities (Rome, Milan, Turin, Bologna and Padua ) and the corresponding sales network. “The E-education initiative characterizes Jaguar Land Rover Italia in this moment of epochal changes,” says Marco Santucci, CEO of Jaguar Land Rover Italia. “Education, as Nelson Mandela stated, is the most powerful weapon to use to change the world and is also extremely important in the mobility sector, where clear information cannot be ignored. This is why Jaguar Land Rover Italia is committed to the forefront in training the drivers of today and tomorrow.”

The target

The objective is to guide participants on a real journey to discover an increasingly green future for city mobility, focusing on the electric revolution, environmental sustainability, new trends and awareness of the potential of the electric car. During the event, the false myths and clichés that still surround the electric car will be debunked.

The formats

The format will develop in different phases. It will begin with a digital escape room, where customers will be challenged to test their knowledge of the world of electric mobility through a series of multiple-choice quizzes. The aim is to involve and entertain participants, as well as dispel the false myths about electric cars still present in public opinion.

After the theory, we will immediately move on to practice with a test drive on board the electrified range of Jaguar and Land Rover vehicles. During the test drive, guests will pass through sustainable areas, squares and iconic places representing a new way of understanding the urban ecosystem. This will allow them to understand the practical benefits of driving an electric vehicle.

Subsequently, the focus will be on a training and educational talk moderated by LifeGate. The talk will have a panel of high-level speakers, coming from companies such as ACI, Enel-X Way and eV-Now!. These talks will be interactive to respond to users’ doubts and perplexities in this moment of transition towards electric mobility, providing clear and competent answers.

The journey to discover the electric car revolution will end with a sustainability-themed dinner, which will offer low environmental impact and sustainable cuisine, following new food and wine trends.

The stages

The tour involving current and potential customers and the sales network of Jaguar Land Rover Italia began in Rome on 5 October at the Anantara Palazzo Naiadi. Subsequently, it will take place in Milan on 12 October at the ACI Milano – Mandarin Oriental, in Bologna on 25 October at the Grand Hotel Majestic Baglioni, in Turin on 7 November at OGR and will end in Padua on 9 November at the Hotel Al Tezzon.