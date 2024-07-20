The revolution that will lead Jaguar to be an exclusively electric brand has begun. The British brand has in fact taken the first concrete step towards the radical change that will lead the brand to have only E in its range from 2025, with the farewell to all thermal models from the price list with the exception of the F-Pace.

Models not in the Jaguar price list

The XE, XF, XF wagon, E-Pace and I-Pace are therefore saying goodbye to the market, with the F-Type having already said goodbye with the latest celebratory version. Now it will be all-in on electric, with the first car with a battery powertrain that will debut next year and will have the shape of a four-door GT. In the meantime, however, Jaguar’s commitment to the electric world continues also in motorsport, with ambitions of success for the season finale of Formula E.

The commitment in Formula E

The Jaguar TCS Racing team will be involved this weekend in the double round in London where the 2024 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship season will conclude. Nick Cassidy and Mitch Evans have brought the I-TYPE 6 to the top of the constructors’ standings with 322 points and a 33-point advantage over their pursuers, while the British team’s drivers occupy the first two positions in the world championship fight, separated by 12 points. In 2023 Cassidy was able to take home pole position and victory and this year too he will aim to do his best to close the season in the best possible way.

The Future of Jaguar

Jaguar meanwhile looks to the future, with the new JEA platform, Jaguar Electrified Architecture, which will be the basis not only of the four-door Gran Turismo that we talked about previously but also of two other models. If the GT is destined to debut soon, perhaps with a world premiere in the United States already this year, the other two plug-in models will arrive at a later time.