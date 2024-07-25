From the track to the road. A phrase that over the years has increasingly shown how motorsport is a laboratory for developing technologies that can be transferred to production cars. Jaguar knows this well, having capitalized on its experiences in Formula E, taking full advantage of its participation in the championship dedicated to electric single-seaters to focus on systems and elements that can be brought to its production cars. A process that according to the English brand has proven to be even more immediate than what can happen with Formula 1 and that will see the company become an all-electric car brand in 2025.

The importance of Formula E for Jaguar

James Barclay, Team Director of Jaguar TCS, once again underlined how Formula E is a fundamental test bed from a technological point of view during an exclusive interview given to FormulaPassion at the end of season 10, which saw the British team win the Teams’ and Constructors’ Championships: “Formula E is the most relevant motor racing category for car manufacturers right now, especially when you look to the future. The transition to electromobility is already underway and it will be the future. The reality is that the majority of cars sold in the future will be all-electric. So, from a manufacturer’s perspective, the development of all-electric powertrains is incredibly relevant for our future road cars. And so I think the future of Formula E, frankly, is really exciting. We are the testbed for future electric vehicles. We are testing this technology.”

The brand’s projects

Barclays then looked to the future of the Conventry-based car manufacturer which will become an all-electric car brand next year: “Jaguar is going to be the start of a new era. I think it’s very exciting. From 2025, there’s been talk of Jaguar becoming a modern, fully electric luxury car company. And I think Jaguar is one of the most powerful brands in the world. It’s one of the most recognisable brands in the world. And that’s something we care a lot about. So, I think it’s the perfect opportunity for Jaguar, given our size, to make the transition rather than waiting until 2030 or 2035, and then get ahead of some of our competitors. It’s the perfect time to be able to show the world what Jaguar can be. And yeah, we’re very excited about that here.“