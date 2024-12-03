One of the many criticisms Jaguar received in the storm unleashed by its rebrand last month was that, although it revealed a new logo and a short film of eight strikingly diverse models dressed in bright couture emerging from a yellow escalator in a lilac lunar landscape, did not even refer to a car.

Despite being busy preparing the government, Elon Musk found time to Reply to Jaguar about X, combatively asking, “Do you sell cars?”

Well, after the news leaked, Jaguar has now officially revealed the first car of its new all-electric era at Art Miami, but it will be worrying if global interest in this hitherto struggling niche British brand has dried up. over the dispute over the supposed “awareness” of his reinvention, the resulting barrage of online “vile hatred and bigotry” directed at both the campaign and, deplorably, Jaguar staff, and his apparent abandonment of almost every aspect of his 90 years of history, including its aging and traditionalist customer base.

According to Rawdon Glover, CEO of Jaguar, customers of the new EVs will be younger, affluent, urban, independent-minded, creative and eager to “make their own path”; Tellingly, Glover adds that the brand “needs to establish a relationship with an almost entirely new customer base.”

Marking the anger and missing out on the car would be a shame, because whatever you think of the Type 00 (say “zero-zero”), it fulfills the brief that JLR creative director Gerry McGovern gave four years ago to four design teams. that competed with each other: produce something not only different from any previous Jaguar, but from everything on the road.

Photo: Jaguar Press

“We haven’t been snorting the white stuff,” McGovern assured a small group of journalists, including WIRED, invited to see the Type 00 under embargo and in strictest secrecy at the company’s headquarters in Gaydon, in the Midlands. English, a few weeks before his public debut in Miami. “They’ll feel uncomfortable, and that’s okay.”

Let’s focus on the car

The Type 00 will not go on sale, but is instead a “design vision concept” intended to encapsulate the look of the three production models that will follow it. The name paints a bigger picture: The first “0” represents zero tailpipe emissions, as all future Jaguars will be pure electric vehicles, and the second represents a complete refresh of the brand.

The first electric Jaguar that can be purchased will be a four-door grand tourer with an exterior very similar in style and dimensions to the Type 00. It will be presented late next year and go on sale in the summer of 2026, followed by two SUV. Jaguar assures that the appearance of the production SUVs will also not differ greatly from the style of the Type 00. This seems to be corroborated by the images.

Photo: Jaguar Press

This is what the images he published seem to confirm. a camouflaged prototype of the four-door that is being tested on the road. Despite the camouflage, you can see that it shares its proportions with this concept carwhich measures more than 5 meters long, just under 2.5 meters wide and 1.3 meters high.

Most clean electric vehicle designs take advantage of the fact that electric motors are much smaller than large internal combustion engines, and batteries are best placed flat along the ground. The design flexibility this allows is generally used to lower and sharpen the nose, improving aerodynamics and therefore range, and to bring the cabin forward, improving interior space.

The Type 00 voluntarily does the opposite. The front end is abrupt, upright and truck-like, the bonnet is priapically long and the glass cabin is shallow, steeply raked and starts very far back in the wheelbase, well behind the front axle line.