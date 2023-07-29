It must be admitted: the phrase “he will not go away in silence” sounds vaguely threatening, the typical gangster who before dying throws his last tail swipe. In the case of Jaguar, on the other hand, it is only the (appointed) title of the launch campaign for an operation with a poetic and nostalgic sense at the same time. In 2025 the British company will be a completely electrified brand, and therefore to let posterity hear the sound of a car with an internal combustion engine, it was decided to register one, specifically that of the F-TYPE, and to keep it at the archives of the British Library as a holy relic.

Audio tracks of 30 and 47 seconds

The recordings took place inside the semi-anechoic chamber of the Gaydon Engineering Centre, where through a series of gear changes and accelerations for a set of 30 and 47 second audio tracks The exhaust noise of the first F-TYPE, an R75 Ligurian Satin Black Coupé model, has been tuned. Its 5.0-litre supercharged V8 delivers 575PS of power and 700Nm of torque, enabling the car to accelerate from 0-100km/h in just 3.7 seconds and reach an electronically limited top speed of 300km/h. h.

Charles Richardson

“Thanks to the meticulous optimization work we have carried out throughout the entire powertrain, especially the intake and exhaust systems, the F-TYPE’s supercharged V8 emits a truly unique sound,” says Charles Richardson, Jaguar Senior Sound Engineer. “Before the launch of the car we performed more than 85 iterations and since then the development work has never stopped. The pinnacle of that – the sound you hear while driving the F-TYPE R 75 – is something we want to be available for generations to come. Its archiving at the British Library enables us to achieve this milestone and we are very proud of it.”