There Jaguar F-Type limited edition represents theUltimate petrol sports car produced by the British brand. After 2024, Jaguar will in fact dedicate itself exclusively to the production of electric cars. This latest combustion car, in just 150 examples, is also a tribute to E-Type racing of the 60s and has a powerful 575 HP supercharged V8 engine.

Last petrol Jaguar

The latest petrol Jaguar is the F-Type limited edition, available in both versions Coupe That Convertible. The car represents an evolution of the SVR rangeequipped with an engine 5-liter V8 with 575 HP and 700 Nm of torque, together with a system of four-wheel drive with technology Intelligent Driveline Dynamics (IDD).

Jaguar F-Type limited edition Convertible and Coupé

Performance is its strong point, in fact it is able to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.5 secondswhile the maximum speed was electronically limited to 300 km/h.

F-Type limited edition Coupé F-Type limited edition Coupé F-Type limited edition Coupe rear 3/4 Cockpit Front seat Alloy wheels with celebratory logo Door sill with celebratory logo Celebratory plaque F-Type limited edition Convertible F-Type limited edition Side convertible F-Type limited edition Convertible rear 3/4 F-Type limited edition Convertible passenger compartment Jaguar F-Type limited edition

The F-Type ZP Edition is available in two color variants inspired by E-type “Project ZP” 1960s: Oulton Blue Gloss with Mars Red and Ebony leather interior and Crystal Gray Gloss with Navy Blue and Ebony leather interior. Both models feature details such as roundels on the doors hand painted in Porcelain White Gloss and grill edges in Porcelain White Gloss.

Jaguar F-Type limited edition Coupe

The interior has horizontal grooves on the seats, Gloss Black exterior elements and Gloss Black brake calipersalong with distinctive F-Type ZP Edition branding details on the fenders, 20-inch alloy wheels with Diamond Turned Gloss Black finish, sill plates and dashboard. Each car is marked with an SV Bespoke commemorative plaque: “One of 150”.

Photo Jaguar F-Type limited edition

