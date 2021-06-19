Jaguar F-Type is no ordinary car. From 2013 to today, the roadster of the Whitley brand has conquered all its customers thanks to its high performance and its unmistakable design: the powerful engine 4-cylinder turbo petrol hidden under the bonnet is capable of delivering a total power of 300 hp and a maximum torque of 400 Nm. Among those who particularly appreciated the performance of the British coupe there is also a rising star of Italian golf, Renato Paratore.

Jaguar F-Type R-Dynamic Black, even sportier

“My F-Type reminds me of Pebble Beach, California – said the 24-year-old to the microphones of Sportweek – The elegance and at the same time the aggressiveness of the performances are reminiscent of the same ones that every player finds on one of the most exclusive greens of the circuit, capable of surprising holes just a few meters from the cliffs overlooking the ocean “. Paratore, winner of a series of prestigious world-class trophies (gold medal at the Youth Olympic Games in China, Junior Ryder Cup, Nordea Masters, Birtish Masters), was recently named Global Ambassador of Jaguar, a brand that for more than three decades aims to bring golf closer to its sporting DNA. For this reason the young Italian talent was chosen as one of the global reference profiles, a sportsman who has been part of the Italian national golf team since the age of 14.

Jaguar E-Type 60 Collection, the rebirth of a myth

“Driving Jaguar F-Type makes me proud. Great design and technique for those who love speed, but also a car with which everyone can have fun. In this it is exactly like golf – Paratore added – The challenge is with the field, with the performance, and few sports allow a professional to play against an amateur, and often even lose, due to the handicap mechanism. Young people are getting closer to golf because it is a motivating stimulus, like a car that it asks to be guided better and better“.