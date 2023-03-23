Think of Jaguar and elegant and performing cars immediately come to mind, think of Jaguar and immediately before your eyes it materializes, the Jaguar F-Type, protagonist of our test drive and maximum expression of the sportiness of the English brand in a modern key. Think of Jaguar and it occurs to you that in 2025 the British car manufacturer will undergo an epochal turning point, becoming a fully electric modern luxury brand. And so to celebrate 75 years of Jaguar sports history, a story that began in 1948 on Browns Lane with the XK120, we flew to Spain to get behind the wheel of the latest chapter in this epic as we know it, the Jaguar F-Type 75a celebratory special edition that represents the perfect balance between driving pleasure and performance.

Design – how is Jaguar F-Type 75

The range of the last F-Type model year is particularly simple, with customers of the English brand who will be able to choose this celebratory version in two versions, the 75 and the R75both available in coupe or convertible body styles. These models boast some distinctive features that underline the exclusivity of this special series, starting with the possibility of choosing the exclusive Giola Green livery. The design fully reflects the tradition of Jaguar sports cars, with powerful proportions but at the same time an expression of lightness thanks to the fluid shapes and the use of special materials such as aluminium. At the front we find the standard ultra-thin LED headlights boasting Pixel technology while the J Calligraphy-shaped DLRs enhance the expressiveness of the light signature, joining perfectly in the liquid metal surface of the clamshell bonnet that extends towards the passenger compartment and the rear recalling the iconic models of the past such as the D-Type and C-Type. On the front fenders of the F-Type 75 then we find the distinctive badges of this version, in which the silhouette of the model is re-proposed. The wheel arches embrace 20” light alloy wheels, which have a five-spoke design in glossy black for the F-Type 75 and a ten-spoke design with the same finish for the R75. At the rear then we find the LEDs in the shape of a “Chicane”, with an important presence on the road that culminates in the tailpipes which on the versions equipped with the eight-cylinder are four, integrated into the diffuser, further accentuating the sporty soul of this model.

Interiors

Jaguar F-Type’s elegant 1+1 cabin has been crafted to put the driver at the centre, with handcrafted and refined finishes that combine with technological features. Behind the wheel is the 12.3” interactive Driver Display completely customisable, while the infotainment system display is located in the center of the dashboard, offering connectivity and the possibility of interacting with the car’s set-up. On the special 75 versions we find the distinctive silhouette of the model also on the Engine Spin surface of the central console, as well as on the heel guard. Then there is the Black Pack as standard, as well as the Performance seats and Windsor leather.

Technical evolution, how the F-Type 75 changes

Chassis refinement work was done on the Jaguar F-Type 75, with new rear joints made of die-cast aluminium. The wheel bearings have been oversized to improve control of the car, also giving an optimized feeling as regards the steering. On the R75 then we went further, equipping this variant with new upper ball joints to increase sampling and convergence. At the rear, the active electronic differential was implemented, thus improving traction. Also standard are the electronically controlled and continuously variable shock absorbers which guarantee comfort at low speeds and maximum control when you press more decisively with your foot on the accelerator. The driver can then interact with the car’s configuration, adjusting steering weight, suspension stiffness and throttle response. To enhance grip, the F-Type 75 and R75 were fitted with special larger Pirelli P Zero tyres, 265/35/Z R20 on the front and 305/30/ZR20 and on the rear. It is possible to choose the Jaguar Carbon Ceramic Matrix braking system with 398mm front and 380mm rear discs and yellow-finished six- and four-piston monobloc calipers.

Engine and performance, all the power of the V8

It always beats under the skin the 5.0 V8 supercharged, available in two power levels, from 450 and 575 HP, combined with the eight-speed Quick Shift gearbox. In the first case, the maximum torque is 580 Nm with performance that speaks of a sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in 4.6 seconds and a top speed of 285 km/h. The R75, on the other hand, has a torque of 700 Nm, with performances that translate into a sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.7 seconds and a top speed electronically limited to 300 km/h. The switchable active exhaust is equipped with Quiet Start, which muffles the typical sound of this car when starting but can always be deactivated during the start-up phase, thus starting the car at its full sonic potential right from the first impact. A sound that has accompanied us throughout our journey, from Sitges at the gates of Barcelona to San Sebastian, in the Basque Country. From the Mediterranean to the Atlantic Ocean, in one last ideal journey for the F-Type which is a whirlwind of emotions: the British sports car always knows which strings to strike, between acoustic involvement and driving fun. The 1+1 with the Jaguar on the nose runs on invisible tracks in the R75 version, the 575 HP one that accompanied us through the Pyrenees up to Larrede, passing through the heart of Catalonia up to Navarra. The laps go up and you also go up in altitude, up to the 2,072 meters of the Port de la Bonaigua where the snow still whitens the mountain tops and the Liguria Black Satin livery of the F-Type 75 is even more distinctive. Between the hairpin bends we were able to appreciate the precision and ease with which this Jaguar lets itself be tamed, while remaining ready to unleash all the power when needed. A speech that also applies to the 450 HP little sister in the Convertible version. Here the traction is rear and not integral but not too disjointed for this, with the rear sliding almost imperceptibly, making the experience behind the wheel even more fun. The windshield has the right inclination and even with colder temperatures and an uncertain sky, the second day passes by even with the convertible. When you open the soft top, wind in your hair and V8 in your ears, you live in perfect symbiosis with the English two-seater. Arriving at the beach of Donostia has almost a bitter pleasure, because here our journey ends in a crescendo of emotions that we would not have wanted to end so quickly.

Prices and versions of Jaguar F-Type

The last of its kind proves to be an engaging car that oozes the sporting soul of Jaguar conveying a feeling of perfect connection to the driving dynamics when behind the wheel. The culmination of a tradition that started from afar and which will soon write a new chapter in its history with a radical transformation. Some say that the future of the Conventry brand is already beautiful, in terms of shapes and technique, but today we still prefer to fully enjoy the Jaguar F-Type 75 than between the hairpin bends of the Pyrenees, from Sitges to San Sebastián made us fall even more in love with this 1+1 as elegant as it is sporty. Let’s conclude with the prices: the MY2024 has a starting price list of 75,000 euros for the coupé version while the celebratory variants start at 108,900 euros for the fixed roof configuration and from 117,000 euros for the version with Convertible.