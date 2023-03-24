The manifesto of Coventry’s sporting tradition takes the name of Jaguar F-Type 75a special edition of the British 1+1 that brings the last endothermic engine of the English brand before the total transition to electric scheduled for 2025. This celebratory version represents the perfect swan song for the high-performance model of the Jaguar which thanks to its supercharged V8 knows how to excite. We tried it in preview Jaguar F-Type 75 on a journey of over 700km from Sitges to San Sebastian, from the Mediterranean to the Atlantic Ocean. Our story is already online here but below we want to give you some goodies: here are 5 curiosities about the Jaguar F-Type 75.

1. Both convertible and coupe: The celebratory version of the British 1+1 is available with coupé or convertible bodywork, with rear or all-wheel drive and also in the more performing R75 variant. The special edition features the Giola Green livery that characterizes this latest version of the Jaguar F-Type, with the coupé also available in the Liguria Black Satin variant.

2. Many details that make it unique: There are several distinctive elements of these special versions. From uniquely designed five- or ten-spoke wheels to the silhouette of the F-Type model that emerges from behind the front wheel arch and continues back into the cabin. The R version has a burnished logo and no longer two-tone, with the Jaguar matching the livery.

3. The eight-cylinder still roars: Under the bonnet of the special versions is the supercharged V8, with two power levels, 450 and 575 HP for the R version. In this case, the performances speak of a 0-100 in 3.7 seconds and a top speed of 300 km/h electronically limited. As for the less powerful variant, the maximum torque is 580 Nm with performances that speak of a sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in 4.6 seconds and a top speed of 285 km/h.

4. Four exhausts to give voice to the V8: Since these are cars equipped with the supercharged V8, at the rear we find a four-pipe exhaust that makes the rear end even more aggressive. The system is equipped with special bypass valves, with Quiet Start which allows the engine to be silenced during the ignition phase. However, the eight-cylinder sound can be released immediately by switching to R-Dynamic mode or with the appropriate button on the central tunnel already switched on. On the R75 version then, a R is also well marked on the terminals.

5. Elegant and sophisticated interiors: The passenger compartment always expresses elegance and attention to materials, with highly prized upholstery including Windsor leather and Performance seats as standard. Here too we find the silhouette of the F-Type, present on the sills and on the central console.