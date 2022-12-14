Updates in sight for Jaguar F-Pace. The P400e plug-in hybrid version of the British SUV takes a further step thanks to the installation of a larger lithium-ion battery: 19.2 kWh is the maximum capacity of the new unit, which translates into an increase in autonomy to zero emissions by 20%. On balance, the PHEV variant of the Jaguar F-Pace can now drive up to 65 kilometers in full electric mode, 12 kilometers more than before, placing itself in the limbo of competition between the Audi Q7 TFSIe (46 kilometres) and the BMW X5 xDrive45e xLine (88 kilometres).

The plug-in hybrid version of the Jaguar F-Pace, which accounts for 20% of model sales, can now sprint from 0-100km/h in 5 seconds flat, thanks to its powerful electrified powertrain that delivers 398 CV of total power and 640 Nm of maximum torque. But those of range and battery are not the only updates for Jaguar F-Pace, given that all variants of the range of the British SUV have been equipped with a improved technology and connectivity. Overall, the model line-up consists of three trim levels such as R-Dynamic S, R-Dynamic SE Black and R-Dynamic HSE Black, and a myriad of engine choices, from 2.0-litre petrol and diesel to a 3.0-litre diesel, via a 2.0-litre PHEV and a range-topping supercharged V8 petrol. All models have a new TFT digital display and wireless charging is available as standard, as well as compatibility always as standard with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

As for individuals arrangementshowever, the SE Black and HSE Black versions enjoy a gloss black finish applied to the front grille, window surrounds, wheels, mirrors, Jaguar badging and air intakes, while the R-Dynamic S they are equipped with 19″ wheels (which go up to 20″, 21″ and 22″ respectively for SE Black, HSE Black and 400 Sport). Jaguar believes improvements to the electrified F-Pace will help advance the company’s vision of becoming a electric-only brand by 2025.