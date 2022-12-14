There Jaguar F-Pace is renewed and focuses on electrification with the flagship version P400e plug-in electric hybridwhich can count on a greater autonomy in electric driving, thanks to the battery from 19.2 kWh. Compared to old model the increase is 20%, that is from 53 to 65 km. The engine range also includes units MHEV diesel and petrol it’s a 550 HP petrol V8.

Jaguar F-Pace plug-in hybrid features

The MY 2024 version of the Jaguar F-Pace SUV in the P400e hybrid plug-in hybrid version from 404 HP and 640 Nm is equipped with a larger lithium-ion battery pack, consisting of nine modules instead of eight, which brings the energy storage capacity to 19.2 kWh.

Jaguar F-Pace P400e PHEV being recharged

The maximum autonomy in purely electric mode thus goes from 53 to a maximum 65km, an increase of more than 20%. This improvement also reduces CO emissions 2 and fuel consumption, which are now respectively of 37 g/km and up to 1.6 litres/100km (WLTP cycle).

Jaguar F-Pace petrol and diesel engines

The range of engines that equip the Jaguar F-Pace SUV, in addition to the 404 HP PHEV four-cylinder petrol engine, is made up of the 250 bhp four-cylinder petrol enginecome on four-cylinder MHEV diesels with 163hp and 204hpfrom the 300hp MHEV diesel six-cylinderfrom the 400hp MHEV petrol six-cylinder and from V8 5.0 petrol with 550 HP exclusive to SVR.

Jaguar F-Pace SVR exhaust

All F-Pace models are equipped with a intelligent all-wheel drive and an eight-speed automatic gearbox.

Jaguar F-Pace R-Dynamic S, SE, HSE, 400 Sport and SVR trim levels

The F-Pace Model Year 2024 range includes versions R-Dynamic S, R-Dynamic SE, R-Dynamic HSE, 400 SPORT and SVR. The latter, the highest performing Jaguar SUV ever, is powered exclusively by the Jaguar powertrain 5.0 liter V8 petrol supercharged by 550hpwhich pushes the SUV up to 286 km/h.

Jaguar F-Pace P400e PHEV side view

From an aesthetic point of view, the R-Dynamic S, SE and HSE versions are respectively equipped with 19, 20 and 21 inch alloy wheelsoffered in a diamond or black finish (all available with optional self-sealing tires), while the 400 SPORTS adopts forged alloy wheels from 22″ Style 1020 Gloss Silver with contrasting inserts (depending on the market). The hubcaps are now black and silver instead of the previous red and silver version.

Jaguar F-Pace what it is like inside and out

Outside the sporty look of the Jaguar F-Pace has been further accentuated by the Black Pack, offered as standard on all versions starting from the R-Dynamic SE up to the SVR. Specifically, the new model provides for the application of the finish Gloss Black in the wing mirror caps, grille surround and mesh, window surrounds, fender vents, bumper skirt and rear badging.

Jaguar F-Pace P400e PHEV front

Inside dominates the luxury and technology typical of the Jaguar brand. The R-Dynamic S variant features the new TFT Digital Driver Displaywhich offers a two-face setup with the choice of media or navigation on the center panel, while the Wireless Device Charging it is standard starting from the R-Dynamic SE version.

Jaguar F-Pace cockpit

All models in the F-Pace range feature the fast and intuitive dPivi Pro infotainmentwith Apple CarPlay And Android Auto (both offered wirelessly), with the voice control Alexa and the navigation system what3words. The Pivi Pro, together with the other vehicle systems, is always up to date thanks to the software updates available over the air.

Jaguar F-Pace prices

The price list of the Jaguar F-Pace SUV starts from 68,100 euros. The P400e PHEV version costs 86,800 euros while the sportier SVR is offered to 117,700 euros

Photo Jaguar F-Pace SUV

