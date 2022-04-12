Jaguar presents the restyling of the F-Pace SUVwhich is characterized by some external changes and above all by the completely new interior and the system of Pivi Pro infotainment last generation. From a technical point of view, new ones arrive four- and six-cylinder engines online too PHEV plug-in hybrid and with mild-hybrid MHEV technology. The 404hp four-cylinder PHEV has a fully electric range of up to 53 km. The updated range of the SUV is also offered in models 300 Sport And 400 Sport.

Jaguar F-Pace, exterior features

Outside the new Jaguar F-Pace sports a more sculpted hood. The enlarged front grille has gods “diamond” details inspired by the Jaguar logo, while the side vents now display the iconic Leaper emblem. In front there is also a new front bumper with redesigned air intakes and dark mesh detailing that visually expands the new F-Pace for a more confident dynamic presence.

New Jaguar F-Pace

The new ones super slim quad headlights full LED with daytime running lights (DRL) a double J, available with optional Pixel LED technology, offer higher resolution and brightness. With the capacity Adaptive Driving Beamwhich evaluates the road ahead and automatically adjusts the high beam to mask oncoming traffic or road signs, the system can create different beam patterns by selecting different segments of LEDs to optimize visibility and minimize the risk of distracting traffic. other drivers.

Premium LED technology is standard across the range and available with Auto High Beam Assist on SE and HSE models. Technology uses the camera facing forward to automatically switch from high beam to low beam. Dynamic turn signals are also available on all models.

Rear view of the new 2021 Jaguar F-Pace SUV

At the rear, the new lights have a Jaguar double chicane graphicspreviewed for the first time on the I-Pace fully electric.

Jaguar F-Pace cockpit inside what is it like?

Inside the F-Pace has a completely interior new and more luxurious. In the cockpit of the new Jaguar F-Pace the big dominates 11.4 inch curved glass HD touchscreen centrally mounted and perfectly integrated into an elegant casing in magnesium alloywhich controls the new system Pivi Pro infotainment.

The passenger compartment is also characterized by a great attention to detail, such as the keys of the mid-line speaker which are laser engraved and the metal rotary selector of the JaguarDrive Control.

Instrument panel with large 11.4-inch curved glass HD touchscreen

The new Drive Selector features an upper section finished with a “Cricket ball”, while the bottom is made of precision metal for added tactility. Finally, the new seats feature wider cushioning, new massage functions and better coverage of the heated and cooling areas.

Features Jaguar F-Pace 300 Sport and 400 Sport

The new versions 300 Sport And 400 Sport of the Jaguar F-Pace SUV are available with Ingenium engines six cylinders, either gas than diesel, with technology MHEV (Mild-Hybrid Electric Vehicle).

From an aesthetic point of view they stand out at a glance thanks to the new ones 21-inch wheels Gloss Black, to Black Pack, ai tinted windows and Gloss Black roof bars.

Rear view of the Jaguar F-Pace 400 Sport SUV

Among the options there are forged alloy wheels from 22 inch “Style 1020”available on both models with two different finishes: Gloss Black with Satin Black inserts or Gloss Silver with contrasting inserts.

The interior is made even more luxurious by the Performance seats in Windsor leather, made to match the Ebony suede headliner and Satin Charcoal ash veneers.

The luxurious interior of the Jaguar F-Pace 400 Sport SUV

The system is also standard Premium Cabin Lighting. The new 400 and 300 Sport, like all the other models in the range, now also have standard equipment Amazon Alexa.

Jaguar F-Pace petrol and diesel mild-hybrid MHEV

The Jaguar F-Pace 400 SPORT SUV has an engine 3.0 liter petrol six-cylinder in-line Ingenium MHEVable to deliver 400 hp of power e 550 Nm of couple. Among its features stand out the twin scroll turbocharger supported by a electric supercharger (effectively cancels the turbo lag), the continuously variable lift control of the intake valve and the very high pressure direct fuel injection system (250 bar).

Instead of a conventional alternator, the MHEV system features a BiSG device (Belt integrated Starter Generator) to recover energy, which is stored in one 48V lithium ion battery. The recovered energy is subsequently redistributed to support the engine during the acceleration phases, improving responsiveness and making the stop-start function more silent and responsive.

On the Jaguar F-Pace SUV, the petrol and diesel engines are MHEV mild-hybrids

The six-cylinder Ingenium MHEV diesel uses an advanced sequential superchargingcomposed of two turbos with variable geometry. It is also combined with a system 2,500 bar piezoelectric common rail. With a power of 300 hp and 650 Nm of torque, this engine allows the 300 SPORT to accelerate from 0 to 100 km / h in 6.4 seconds and to reach a maximum speed of 230 km / h. Despite the sporting performance, the fuel consumption stands at 7.4 l / 100 kmwhile CO emissions 2 are 194 g / km (WLTP).

The a four-cylinder Ingeniumis petrol from 250 that 163 and 204 hp MHEV diesel and the mighty 5-liter V8 with 550 hp.

At the top of the range is the F-Pace SVR version with a 550 HP V8 engine

All F-PACE versions are equipped with the intelligent all-wheel drive and the eight-speed automatic transmission, which can be managed via the Jaguar Drive Selector.

Jaguar F-Pace PHEV plug-in hybrid

The biggest novelty of the restyling of the Jaguar F-Pace SUV is certainly represented by the PHEV plug-in hybrid version 404hp P400e. The traction includes an engine 2.0-liter four-cylinder 404 hp and 640 Nm associated with a 105 kW electric motor. The electrical unit is powered by one 17.1 kWh lithium battery and contributes to CO2 emissions from 49 g / km and fuel savings of up to 2.2 l / 100 km.

Jaguar F-Pace goes PHEV plug-in hybrid

The battery, when fully charged, allows the SUV to travel electrically up to 53 km. Battery charging to 80% takes place in 30 minutes connected to a 32 kW fast charging socket and in about an hour and 40 minutes through one 7 kW wallbox.

Jaguar F-Pace prices

The new Jaguar F-Pace SUV range consists of models S, SE, R-Dynamic S, R-Dynamic SE, R-Dynamic Black, 300 Sport, 400 Sport and SVR. The price list starts from 67,080 euros. F-Pace in the 400 Sport version instead has a starting price of 96,550 euroswhile the variant 300 Sport starts from 91,970 euros.

Photo Jaguar F-Pace SUV

