Jaguar is saying goodbye to all its internal combustion models, with the British brand eliminating five of the six models currently in the line-up and the only F-Pace still on sale. The decision by the brand is linked to the total transformation of the carmaker from across the Channel, ready to become an all-electric brand from 2025 when the first car of the new generation will arrive. The new electric Jaguar will be a four-door grand tourer that will bring many new features and differences compared to what we know now.

Jaguar’s new Gran Turismo

During the last Formula E e-Prix in London we met Rawdon Glover, Managing Director of Jaguar who told us about the total reset that the brand has started also giving us some details on the first car of the new generation of fully electric models that the brand will launch in the coming years. Given that it will be a four-door Gran Turismo and not an SUV (that will come later), the new electric Jaguar will have a completely different design compared to the current stylistic language, with the desire of the brand to return to its origins, when Jaguar was capable of bringing cars with different shapes to the road. Even in the case of the future EV, an “exuberant” design will be sought, with extreme lines designed without fear of doing something too out of the ordinary.

Fast charging and extended battery life

The new electric Jaguar will be built on the JEA platform, Jaguar Electrical Architecture, a native electric architecture that will be used exclusively by the brand, developed specifically to house the new electric models of the brand. It will have a latest-generation battery, of which Glover did not provide further details but which will offer a real autonomy of 700 km. The architecture will have 800 Volt technology, being able to support rapid charging up to 80% of the travel range in just 15 minutes, having identified autonomy and recharge the keys to offer a car different from the current offer in terms of electric. The improvements in the full energy phase and efficiency are the result of the experience accumulated by Jaguar in Formula E and the technological partnerships established in recent years by the brand within the context of the EV single-seater championship.

New positioning and doubled price

The positioning will also be different, with the new electric Jaguar not being a premium car but being considered a higher category, precisely because of some features that will make it unique in its kind. The reference point, however, remains the Porsche Taycan, which among the four-door electric Gran Turismos has set a precedent in terms of autonomy and performance. The price will also rise, with Jaguar aiming to double the current price lists with a leaner range and the desire to reduce volumes by favoring profits. Also in this case, a return to the origins, with fewer but more exclusive cars. The debut of the new electric Jaguar will not take place in a Motor Show but with exclusive and dedicated events to immerse customers, who will be younger than the current base, in this new experience. The new EV will debut in 2025, with marketing starting in 2026. By the end of this year, however, Jaguar will show a design manifesto that will open the doors to the new era with an overview of the new stylistic language that we will see on the models of the coming years.