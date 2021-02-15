The group warns that its transformation, the objective of which is to achieve carbon neutrality by 2039, will lead to a significant reduction in its non-production activities in the United Kingdom, without however requiring shut down factory.

Jaguar is a species in transition. The upscale British manufacturer Jaguar Land Rover announced on Monday February 15 that its luxury brand Jaguar will go all-electric from 2025. The group, which is owned by India’s Tata Motors, unveiled its new strategy to be carbon neutral by 2039, indicating in a press release that it wants to “reimagine”, under the leadership of its new CEO Thierry Bolloré.

While Jaguar will switch to all-electric, this will not be the case for Land Rover, although the latter will launch six all-electric models over the next five years, the first in 2024. The goal is that all models from Jaguar and Land Rover will be available 100% electric by the end of the decade.

Jaguar Land Rover promises to invest £ 2.5 billion a year, largely in electrics, while working on the development of hydrogen to meet future demand.

In this press release, the group warns that its transformation will lead to a significant reduction in its non-production activities in the United Kingdom, without giving more details on the repercussions in terms of jobs. However, the manufacturer specifies that it does not want to close the factory. The one in Solihull (central England) will house Jaguar’s 100% electric platform.

Hard hit by the pandemic, like the whole industry, the group announced last year the cut of 1,100 temporary jobs in the United Kingdom and had to turn to Chinese banks for a loan of 560 million pounds , while not eligible for government loans in the UK.

Before the health crisis, the group unveiled in 2019 a restructuring plan which already provided for reducing the workforce by 5,000 positions.