Formula E season 10 had a thrilling conclusion, with the final two rounds of the season culminating in the London E-Prix that saw Jaguar TCS win the Teams’ and Constructors’ World Championships but miss out on the Drivers’ Championship, with Mitch Evans and Nick Cassidy pipped by Pascal Wehrlein. We spoke to Jaguar Team Director James Barclay in an interview that looked back on the season just ended.

How do you rate this Formula E season for Jaguar?

“It was a great win, against a great competitor like Porsche. It was not an easy fight, but a fight that I think was really beautiful and yes, it shows the quality of our car, our team, our drivers, it was a really special year.”

Two out of three titles, what worked and what didn’t?

“If you look at this season, for starters, the points we’ve brought home, in any year that would have been enough to win the championship even before Portland. So I think it’s been an incredible year. We’ve only had two races without a podium finish and that says a lot, it’s a really impressive statistic when you look at the results for 2024. I think the Jaguar i-Type 6 has been the most competitive car, as it was last season when we were fighting with Envision. Last year there was a Teams’ and a Manufacturers’ championship, but if there had been, we would have won it. In many ways, it’s two years in a row at the top for our car and that’s impressive. And then I think the drivers have done a really good job this year as well. To win two titles is a fantastic achievement for the team. And today I’m here at our global headquarters in Gaydon to celebrate with everyone who works with us in this factory.”

So at Jaguar you see the glass half full?

“I would be lying if I said we weren’t disappointed to lose the drivers’ title. And looking ahead to next season, the clear target will be to defend the teams’ and manufacturers’ titles and, ideally, try to add the drivers’ title to that list of results as well. So for sure, like everything in racing, you always try to have new goals to aim for. For sure, next year will be crucial for us. With the Gen 3 you already have a lot of load on the car but with the Gen 4s, the performance, the technology and so on will go even further.”

What will happen in the next few years?

“The arrival of Gen 4 will change things. The car will be much quicker in acceleration, as you know, from about 1.8 seconds to 60 or 200 kilometers per hour. It will be a completely new era starting in 2026. And that car will be significantly more powerful. That car will have much more downforce, a lot more information will come with the technical regulations as they are defined but I think it will be the biggest step forward in terms of performance that we have ever seen in Formula E.”

How difficult is it to be Team Director in a team like Jaguar, with two drivers fighting for the title?

“We are a very competitive team with two world-class drivers who help make us even more competitive. So for me it is a nice problem to have these two drivers (laughs). Of course, they both want to win when they are in the car, but outside the car there is friendship, which means a lot to both of them. And that definitely helps in the relationship. I have answered this question many times this year. They are two very professional and very fast drivers. Honestly if I look at the last race in London I think that in racing and in sport you need a bit of luck. We came very close to winning the World Drivers’ Championship with both of them. With Nick we were in a position to win the race. If I use a chess analogy, he was in check: he was in P3, had more energy and had taken both Attack Modes. Pascal Wehrlein and Mitch Evans in front of him had missed their opportunities and when they would have tried again, Nick Cassidy would have emerged as the leader and won the race. Unfortunately Antonio made a mistake and said so publicly. Antonio’s mistake cost Nick Cassidy the World Championship this year. That’s the reality. It’s very difficult for us when you’ve done pretty much everything you can as a team. Some people said it could be strategy, but we were in a position to win the World Championship with Nick and then also with Mitch towards the end of the race. Again, from my side, if you look at how close he and Pascal were when they went into Attack Mode, Mitch missed it, Pascal caught it. All we can do is focus on the future. As a team, I know we did everything we could. As I said, if the luck had been a little bit different that day, if Antonio hadn’t made the mistake, I think we’d be sitting here with Nick Cassidy as a World Champion.”

What is still missing for Formula E to have more appeal?

“The reality is that by the end of the season we had 400 million fans around the world, right? So from starting 10 years ago to 400 million fans, that’s not too bad. I can’t think of any other sport that has done that in 10 years. So I think the journey has been very exciting and I think it gets more exciting as we go along. I think about what Formula E will do as it grows, it’s a bit like if you were talking about Formula 1 five years ago, right? Everyone was saying, how can we get people excited about Formula 1 again? And I think from a Formula E point of view, our product, the racing, is better than any other racing in the world. We’ve got 22 drivers with incredible teams and manufacturers. We’ve got all the ingredients. I think the key thing is to get more exposure on free-to-air TV in more countries. We’d also like to have a streaming product similar to Drive to Survive. We’re already shooting a documentary that will be given to a major partner. When I grow up it will happen, it will be a major boost for this sport. Like everything in life, there is no miracle solution, but we certainly need to bring our racing to more spectators around the world so they can fall in love with it.”