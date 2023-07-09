In the latest dev diary by Jagged Alliance 3 A couple of important features were highlighted, namely the support for mod and that for the cooperative mode . Haemimont Games is particularly keen to underline both points.

Mods for everyone

Community support for the series is essential

The importance of mod support is very important to the Jagged Alliance community considering how much modders have done to keep Jagged Alliance 2 alive, vastly improving it with unofficial update after unofficial update.

Mod support in Jagged Alliance 3 will come with a post launch update. As explained in the development diary, modders will have insight into the tools used internally by the developers to create the various contents of the igoco, such as mercenaries, weapons, items, missions and more.

A later update will add the editor as well maps and the mission editor, so as to provide all the tools to anyone who wants to expand the game as an amateur.

The other feature covered is the cooperative multiplayer mode, in which two players will be able to experience the main campaign together, either starting from scratch or joining during an ongoing game. As explained by Haemimont Games, there will be no difference between a save made in co-op and single player. The host will be able to continue playing in single player if his partner leaves the game. Both players will also be able to load manual or automatic saves created during co-op games to continue in single player.

Naturally in co-op players will share the same mercenaries and will have to stay in the same sector, while dialogues with NPCs will be handled by whoever initiates them, with the other being able to use the user interface to make suggestions.

For the rest, we remind you that Jagged Alliance 3 will be released on July 14, 2023 only on PC. It will be available for purchase on Steam and GOG.