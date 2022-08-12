In 1995 the first chapter of the series debuted on the market Jagged Alliance, which, although it received positive reviews, remained in the drawer for many years. Now, however, the study Haemimont Games (the creators of the Tropico series, Victor Vran) has received another interesting brand in his hands, and the developers have been developing the game for several years.

The action of Jagged Alliance 3 is set in the fictional state of Grand Chien, which after the president’s death was taken over by The Legion, a powerful organization that intends to subjugate all its inhabitants by force. In this case, the player takes on the role of mercenaries paid by the former leader’s family – our task is to recapture the country.

The latest trailer for Jagged Alliance 3 is really extensive, because not only are the protagonists shown, but the authors also presented some moments of the game: the title is focused on tactical gameplay.

Jagged Alliance doesn’t have a release date yet.