When we talk about the series Jagged Alliancewe have to start from a context that dates back to the early 90s, given that the first chapter of the series came out in 1994 and the second in 1999. Jagged Alliance 3, which we are talking about in the review, practically arrives over 20 years later. Developed by a talented team, the game delivers an experience engaging and exciting in the complicated world of mercenaries. Let's find out in detail!

In the world of mercenaries

Jagged Alliance 3 is the third chapter of a historic turn-based strategic series, among the most loved and acclaimed of all time. The title puts players at the command of a company of mercenariestasked with freeing the island of Grand Chien from the invasion of a very dangerous armed gang calling themselves “The Legion“.

It is a tactical game with an isometric view, and offers a mix of exploration in real time and combat in shifts. Players can explore the island, interact with NPCscomplete side missions and to make decisions that will have an impact on the future events of the game. One of the most interesting features of Jagged Alliance 3 is the financial management. Players will need to carefully monitor their finances, make smart decisions regarding contracts and manage relationships with their mercenaries.

There negotiation it is one of the skills that will be most useful to you in running the business, with contract management being a crucial aspect of the game, and requires a good dose of strategy to ensure that the mercenaries are satisfied with their conditions, and that the balance of the company always remains active.

Gameplay and strategy from times gone by

The mercenaries in Jagged Alliance 3 are equipped with a wide range of unique abilities which can be upgraded during the course of the game. Each mercenary has their own skills and specializations, giving players many strategic options during missions. There choosing the right mercenaries to address certain situations can make the difference between success and failure.

There personality of the mercenaries is well developed and the game offers engaging dialogue and interactions that help create a bond with the characters. Every mercenary has their history and motivations, making the game even more addictive. In this context it will not be impossible to see come into conflict your sniper with your gunsmith, or your scout with your tech expert.

It's definitely one challenge try to maintain morale of your subordinates always stable, and in some moments it really seems like we are facing some complex work situations regarding personnel management. The team building evidently it is a fundamental aspect also for the developers of the title.

The combat system in Jagged Alliance 3 it is varied and stimulating. Players will have to face many types of enemies, each with their own abilities and statistics. Tactical planning and resource management during combat they are fundamental to achieving victory. There are a number of options for dealing with combat. Each player will be able to choose to adopt a stealth approachuse ranged weapons or opt for a frontal attack. The variety of choices makes each fight a unique and personalized experience.

Also, sadly, the point-and-click system actually takes us back in time.

Each mercenary carries a certain number of action points which can be spent on moving, attacking, guarding, or sheltering from enemy fire. Once you run out of action points, it will be your enemy's turn to make their move, then yours, and so on until the end of the battle.

When she is not busy with various skirmishes, the company must be organized. Players will have to make absolutely fundamental decisions to always keep the bar straight (I can assure you that it is absolutely not easy). You can therefore decide to send some members to explore new areas, treat the wounded, repair objects, and so on.

All these actions though they are not free in terms of time. Committing your mercenaries' time to this type of activity will make you lose the opportunity to acquire new resources to hire or retain the most difficult to manage mercenaries. The balancing these activities is crucial to ensure your victory and therefore the liberation of the island.

Mercenaries with armed morale

Jagged Alliance 3 offers players the ability to make moral decisions during the course of the adventure. These decisions will influence the course of events and may have impact on the plot and characters. This aspect adds a component of depth and incredible replayability, encouraging players to take different paths each time and live different experiences each time.

Over the course of the experience, players will find themselves ad come into contact with a myriad of characterssome of whom will offer you a contract, while others may be hired within your company.

Some missions, although bloody, will increase the team's reputation level among the island's population. In some cases you will have to choose whether or not to spare an enemy charactera situation that could drastically change the fate of the adventure, given that the locals could revolt and not offer you further missions.

20 years and not hearing them

Jagged Alliance 3 offers an immersive gaming experience, with a gripping plot, well-developed characters and solid gameplay mechanics. Mercenary company management, moral decisions and challenging combat offer a variety of challenges and choices that will keep players engaged for many hours. If you are a fan of turn-based strategy games, and want an immersive experience in the world of mercenaries, Jagged Alliance 3 is definitely a title to have at all costs.