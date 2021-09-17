Another mythical PC saga comes to life thanks to THQ Nordic.

THQ Nordic has announced Jagged Alliance 3 with a small playable teaser and a short playable trailer. Developed by Haemimont Games, the project is clear about what it wants: “to target the Jagged Alliance and Jagged Alliance 2 fanbase”. To achieve this, the strengths of these two titles will be reinforced and take them further. The wonderful thing about this saga has always been the large number of mercenaries that we could play with, as well as all those strengths and weaknesses that made them so unique from each other. All that will be here again but with a modern approach and with an updated playable presentation.

It will have a cooperative and a campaign that will give importance to historyTo start with, we can play cooperative, the game will give a lot of importance to the story and it will develop through the decisions we make. All that variety of characters expected from Jagged Alliance 3 will be organized into different teams. The player will have to operate with several at the same time during the same mission, which will make the strategy and management increase in scale, since we will not have to worry only about one squad, but about many.

THQ Nordic has ensured that both old acquaintances from the games of the 90s and new faces will return, but that we will have to find them if we want to recruit them. The strategic part will be combined with a lot of RPG, a lot of loot search, a lot of character improvement and the careful choice of the skills that we want to enhance. We will have to do it to face all the challenges of the game: control territories, train local militias, control different teams and repel enemy forces in an active world.

From what THQ Nordic has told us, the game still has a lot of work to do. Technically it doesn’t look bad. The game is much more colorful than the previous titles, and combines an isometric camera to show the general action with another in third for shots. We still have a lot to see because we have only seen some of the combat and heard promises, but the mere return of the Jagged Alliance is already good news. Fans of strategy can be in luck. Added to this good news is the launch of the second part of Mario & Rabbids and the new Firaxis project based on Marvel.

More about: Jagged Alliance 3 and THQ Nordic.