Jagged Alliance 3 is now also available on PlayStation and Xboxas the launch trailer for the console version of the game, which brings some classic strategy to PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series

It is a classic turn-based strategy game, previously released on PC and now also arriving on consoles.

To get to know it better, we refer you to our review of Jagged Alliance 3 on PC, in which the title from THQ Nordic and Haemimont Games convinced us, with an excellent return of the series to its levels.

There history is set in Grand Chien, a nation rich in natural resources and plagued by deep political divisions, descends into chaos when the elected president disappears and a paramilitary force known as “The Legion” takes control of the rural regions.