Jagged Alliance 3 is now also available on PlayStation and Xboxas the launch trailer for the console version of the game, which brings some classic strategy to PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series
It is a classic turn-based strategy game, previously released on PC and now also arriving on consoles.
To get to know it better, we refer you to our review of Jagged Alliance 3 on PC, in which the title from THQ Nordic and Haemimont Games convinced us, with an excellent return of the series to its levels.
There history is set in Grand Chien, a nation rich in natural resources and plagued by deep political divisions, descends into chaos when the elected president disappears and a paramilitary force known as “The Legion” takes control of the rural regions.
A strategic game from another era
In the game we find ourselves having to control a team of mercenarieseach characterized by its own specific personality, to be sent to the country in question and complete various missions of increasing difficulty.
Considering that the President’s family has gathered all its resources, including an agreement with the powerful multinational Adonis, to hire this group of soldiers, the President’s research mission becomes indispensable to restore order in the country.
The series is well rooted in the strategy genre, especially on PC, but is relatively little known to the public on consoles, who will therefore be able to immerse themselves in the world of Jagged Alliance 3 with this new publication.
