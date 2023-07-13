The first emerged critics’ votes Of Jagged Alliance 3, new strategy game by Haemimont Games for THQ Nordic which seems to have convinced the reviewers, given the excellent ratings received. Overall the game got several 8’s, with some above average and only two below average.
Currently the average rating on Metacritics is 82, decidedly higher than that of the most recent chapters, preceding this one.
The votes
- Multiplayer.it – 8.5 / 10
- IGN-90/100
- Shacknews – 90/100
- Wccftech – 85/100
- PC Gamer – 81/100
- IGN Portugal – 80/100
- God is a Geek – 80/100
- CGMagazine – 80/100
- Hey Poor Player – 80/100
- VideoGamer – 80 / 100
- Game pressure – 75 / 100
- GameGrin – 65/100
In general the critics applauded the tactical section and they appreciated, but without getting too excited about the strategic one, for what overall is a great title, whose various elements are well managed.
The two most critical reviews focused on too much complexity. Evidently they didn’t like Jagged Alliance 1 and 2.
#Jagged #Alliance #excellent #ratings #critics
Leave a Reply