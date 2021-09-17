Jagged Alliance 3 has been announced with a presentation trailer during the THQ Nordic Showcase and it is a great return to the scene for the series strategic turn-based with a wartime setting, considered by many to be a true classic of the genre.

The new chapter is developed by Haemimont Games, team already expert in the strategic and management field, grappling this time with a title destined to cause a sensation, given how much the return has been awaited by the many fans of the series.

For all information emerged so far on the game, we refer you to the preview of Jagged Alliance 3 published in these minutes on these pages, based on a preliminary version of the title still fully in development.

L’setting in which the new chapter takes place is the fictional nation of Grand Chien, but there is still no information on the story, while as regards the construction of the gameplay the team aims for a more open RPG structure and a more lively and interactive setting .

There aren’t many details yet, but the game still appears to be based on the traditional action point system for determining turns, but a more elaborate character progression system than previously seen. All this in addition to the obvious technical evolutions given by the new graphics and the reworkings applied to the interface and artificial intelligence.

We remind you, however, that the first Jagged Alliance is free for THQ Nordic sales on Steam.