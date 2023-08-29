THQ Nordic has announced that the strategic Jagged Alliance 3 it will also come to consoles. More precisely it will be launched, in date yet to be determined, come on PS5, Xbox Series X/S , PS4 and Xbox One. Note that the PC version has already been available for a few months. If you are interested in learning more, we have reviewed it here.

The great PC version

The PC version is great

THQ Nordic also wanted to recall the excellent results of the PC version, which obtained a score of 81 on Metacritic and 91% positive reviews on Steam, i.e. liked by audiences and critics. For the occasion, he also released a new trailer, which you can find below:

Unfortunately, as already mentioned, the console versions don’t have a release date yet, but the price is already known: $59.99 / €59.99 / £49.99.

The story of Jagged Alliance 3 takes place in the nation of Grand Chien, a place marked by tumultuous internal conflicts caused by factions that vie for power and the territory’s precious natural resources. Our group of mercenaries enters the scene with the ongoing conflict. Composed of skilled professionals selectable from a vast database, in which they are cataloged on the basis of experience and cost, the group will have to find the elected president, who has mysteriously disappeared into thin air, clashing with “The Legion”, a paramilitary organization with brutal methods , who wants to take control of the country, conquering it village by village.