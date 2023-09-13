Jagged Alliance 3 has one exit date official on PS4, PS4, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox Oneannounced with a trailer by THQ Nordic: the game will be available on consoles starting from November 16th.
Announced at the end of August, Jagged Alliance 3 will also bring to PlayStation and Xbox the very solid experience that fans of the series have already appreciated on PC last July, characterized by an interesting non-linear campaign.
A great third chapter
If you’ve read our review of Jagged Alliance 3, you’ll know that Haemimont Games has done a really good job delivering us a title of great importancewhich entertains for dozens of hours, having fun like never before.
