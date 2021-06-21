VIDEOAn investigation has been launched into a hunter who is believed to have sold images of the lifeless body of terror suspect and far-right soldier Jürgen Conings to a German media company. This is confirmed by the Belgian Public Prosecution Service. In the meantime, various foreign media have distributed photos and a video of the deceased soldier, including the leading German picture. Justice Minister Vincent Van Quickenborne reacts with horror at the leaking of the images.



The lifeless body of Jürgen Conings was found yesterday morning in the Hoge Kempen National Park. Two mountain bikers, including the mayor of Maaseik, got a suspicion that a body was nearby because of a strong smell of decomposition coming from the forest.

Separate criminal file opened

“One of them entered the forest about 300 to 400 meters away from the trail,” the federal prosecutor’s office said in a statement. “There he found the lifeless body of Jürgen Conings.” It concerns a hunter who himself began to search for the origin of the smell, because he thought it was about shot game.

According to the public prosecutor, that man also made images of the body, which he later appears to have offered to a German media company. “This person was then interrogated by the police,” the prosecutor’s office continues. “The Public Prosecutor of Limburg has opened a separate criminal file for these facts.” The other cyclist, mayor Johan Tollenaere van Maaseik, was not near the body and immediately alerted the police.

Horror

The Belgian Public Prosecution Service has started a criminal investigation for violation of the right to privacy and for violations of the right to image, confirms spokesman Jeroen Swijsen. “At the end of the day, it will be examined what legal qualification will be given to the facts,” said Swijsen.

Justice Minister Vincent Van Quickenborne reacts with horror to the report that images have appeared in foreign media. He regrets that they are circulating and emphasizes that they do not come from people involved in the investigation. Legal action is being urged to remove the images. Justice informed the family about the existence of the images.

So far not punishable

So far, libel in itself is not a criminal offence. Minister Van Quickenborne wants to change that. In Belgium’s new criminal code, libel is included as a criminal offence. In the same code, grave robbery and corpse desecration will be treated equally. Grave robbery is punishable, but dishonoring the remains of a deceased by taking photographs and distributing them has not yet been so.



Taking and publishing these images is disgusting and reprehensible. This is not possible Minister of Justice Vincent Van Quickenborne (Open Vld)

“Taking and publishing these images is distasteful and reprehensible. This cannot be bypassed. It doesn’t matter who it is: perpetrator, victim, or whoever. This is morally reprehensible. Let us draw that line clearly in our criminal law,” said Van Quickenborne.

Justice announced earlier today that Conings – who was last seen on May 17 – took his own life with a firearm. His body was located in a very dense and difficult part of the forest, at the bottom of a tree and on a slope, obscured by ferns.

