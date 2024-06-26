Home page World

From: Alina Schröder, Sandra Sporer

The discovery of the child’s body, which turns out to be Arian, has shocked Bremervörde. For many, it is a mystery why he was not found.

Bremervörde – Six-year-old Arian has been missing since April 22, 2024. The boy’s death has now been confirmed. Rescue workers and volunteers combed the area around Bremervörde-Elm, the missing boy’s home village, for weeks. However, the search was unsuccessful.

Then, on the morning of June 25, the shocking news came: In Behrste (Stade district), just a few kilometers from Arian’s home, a child’s body was found. Farmer made the terrible discovery on one of his meadowswhile he and a colleague were mowing the lawn. The police believe it is very likely that the body is that of the missing Arian. The helpers are deeply affected by the discovery.

Rescue worker shocked by discovery of child’s body – “We don’t know if Arian was still mobile”

A woman who was also looking for the boy in Behrste is puzzled by the location where he was found. “We don’t know whether Arian was still mobile,” she explained. Focus OnlineThere were also some cow pastures “that we didn’t come across.” However, she doesn’t know the exact location.

Whether the body found is actually Arian is still being investigated. “We are currently working on it,” explained the helper. A reconstruction of the case should provide further answers.

The area was searched thoroughly several times: “I can’t explain how he got there”

A hunter who helped with the extensive search in April and May is also shocked. He was on site in Behrste, just like the helper. “We were here with around 500 men and we went through this exact area four or five times. With the fire brigade, with the police, with volunteers. We flew drones here, we gave it our all,” he told the Picture-Newspaper.

The farmer who discovered the child’s body also confirmed that the fields and meadows around the small town were searched thoroughly. “Everything here was searched,” he said to IPPEN.MEDIA. “Hundreds of police, firefighters and armed forces“ were on site, “and still they didn’t find him.”

A hunter who helped with the search cannot imagine that the child could have been lying there at the time of the intensive search. “I cannot explain how he got there. There was a huge crowd of people here and it is inexplicable to me that we did not find the boy,” he said to the Picture. A former investigator also commented on the unexpected discovery and outlined three possible scenarios in the Arian case.

Is the dead child the missing Arian? Autopsy results expected later this week

Sara Mehnen, police spokeswoman in Rotenburg, confirmed IPPEN.MEDIAthat the area was searched several times. “The fact that a body was found there is a surprise for all the forces that searched,” she said on Tuesday afternoon. Was there a mistake in the search? “That’s what everyone is asking themselves. We’ve searched everywhere there so many times. We can’t blame anyone,” said Mehnen.

“It’s a very bad result for the colleagues who searched meticulously. It’s good, of course, that he was found. But the discovery of a dead child is never positive. At least it’s closure for the family,” she added.

The Results of the autopsy are expected later this weekthere is no exact date. “Our colleagues from the Hamburg Forensic Medicine Department cannot always estimate this precisely,” a spokesman for the Rotenburg police told the German Press Agency (dpa). “We are waiting for the definitive result of the forensic medicine. Only then can we say with certainty whether the child’s body is that of the missing Arian,” was the final statement. (asc/sp)