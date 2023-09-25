Spider-Man 2 It’s the biggest exclusive PlayStation in 2023. Insomniac Games recently announced that the game has reached the final production phase, preparing for what is possibly the biggest release for the PS5 till the date. The game’s recent marketing campaign has received much praise and Spider-Man 2 looks to be a fun addition to the superhero game catalog Insomniac Games. However, one veteran developer finds the game disappointing.

According to David Jaffe, Spider-Man 2 It follows familiar ground and seems too formulaic for a AAA game in 2023.

Why it matters: Innovation in the video game industry is crucial for progress and relevance. Yeah sony fails to keep pace with the industry, it could lose its current position as a sector leader. David Jaffe has been a fundamental part of the team PlayStation in the past, leading the development of first party games.

He is credited as the creator of the franchises god of war and Twisted Metal, which highlights his experience in the video game industry. This experience gives you a unique perspective on the industry and its trends.

From your point of view, Spider-Man 2 It’s a good game and will be well received. The game features impressive visuals and videos, but fails to go any further.

“The trailer shows that sony “It’s stuck in the gear they’ve been on for a long time,” he said.

The creator of god of war pointed out games like Returnalhighlighting some exceptions to the typical formula of first party games from PlayStationand said:

“This basic formula is getting boring.”

David Jaffe compared the first party launch of the PS5 with recent hits like Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Baldur’s Gate 3 and starfield.

According to the creator of god of war, these games are highly innovative and explore new forms of interaction with the environment. On the other hand, Spider-Man 2 Take a safer approach.

I affirm that Spider-Man 2 It leaves little to be desired in terms of presentation, but its gameplay mechanics lack innovation and elements like the Lizzard boss are nothing more than a basic level dodging and climbing section.

Jaffe claims that this problem exists across the entire lineup of first party games PlayStationwith the gaming giant focusing on a well-presented movie-like experience rather than engaging new gameplay mechanics.

Despite enjoying these games, he stated:

“There’s a point where I think you start to see the lack of innovation.”

For this reason, David Jaffe He also believes that he will not finish the game, since the excitement of the first hours of playing Spider-Man 2 It will eventually fade away and the game will not remain attractive in the long term.

Jaffe speculates that high-level developers like Cory Barlog have already noticed this formulaic approach of PlayStation and that their next games will mark a massive change from this style of play. The former developer concluded that if he were still working on sony and held a position of creative authority, he would advocate for discussions about the ever-changing media landscape.

However, despite his concerns and his critical point of view towards Spider-Man 2reiterated that he would be among the millions of owners of PlayStation who will buy the game at launch. Unlike the thoughts of David Jaffethe general feeling about Spider-Man 2 It has been overwhelmingly positive.

However, he raises interesting points in his discussion video and perhaps sony could benefit from experimenting with new ideas and different genres alongside the cinematic action-adventure games it has become best known for.

Editor’s note: I think you’re right, but the game is going to sell like hotcakes and this is a business, do you think PlayStation cares? The day sales drop, they will surely apply a change that they may have already planned.