redfall The long-awaited Arkane title is now available for sale and as part of Xbox Game Pass, but it is far from what people expected. The biggest problem here is that these are the first games that Bethesda releases as part of Microsoft Studios and that everyone expected something much more impressive from the creators of Dishonored.

The disappointment has been such that the creator of god of war, David Jaffe, joined the jokes through his Twitter account, where he published: “1.Matt Booty is Shawn Layden with one of those masks of Mission Impossible, hired by Sony to infiltrate Xbox and destroy them from within with lousy management. 2. Gene Park is a 007 type secret agent with all the p1**hes stories about him – all of them true – is the only explanation.

What a direct stoning to the director of Xbox Game Studios! Does Jaffe have any grudges? Or he’s just part of the disappointed Arkane fans. Prior to this, Jaffe had already been vocal about the lack of 60fps performance from redfall and also criticized the delay of Starfield.

Unfortunately it’s hard to disagree with Jaffe, and you can check it out by downloading redfall and test it for a few minutes. The product really feels rushed and it’s a situation that’s becoming a constant when it comes to titles from Microsoft Game Studios.

Via: 3DGames

Editor’s note: Personally redfall It is the perfect occasion to apply the Dewey meme of Malcolm in the Middle saying: I didn’t expect anything from you and yet you disappoint me. But at least they can give it a go with Game Pass without spending so much.