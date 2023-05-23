Everybody knows that David Jaffe didn’t like it. Tears of the Kingdom, Was it that or simply the creator of God of War he wanted to attract attention with an opinion that was in conflict with that of practically everyone. Being as contentious and controversial as he’s always been, Jaffe was prepared for a counterattack from the fans. Or at least that’s what he believed.

As expected, the community loving Legend of Zelda he has a limit, which Jaffe defied to the point where he had to face the consequences. The fans of Tears of the Kingdom attacked Jaffe with negative comments constantly these days until the creator of god of war made the decision to announce that he will delete the tweets in which he criticizes the game, that he does not want to know anything more about Tears of the Kingdomand that he is tired of receiving notifications about his opinions, which he maintains.

“Note to everyone: I will delete this tweet and all related to it tomorrow. I continue to maintain the tweets and explanations that I have given about them. But it’s overloading my twitter feed so I’m getting rid of it all. So if you want to screenshot or retweet please do so soon- thank you!” Jaffe tweeted.

The tweet whose translation you just read was posted yesterday and is now deleted. Among the posts that infuriated the community of Tears of the Kingdom Dec[ian cosas como:

“Me vale m$%s el valor de producción + los visuales. Un gran juego es un gran juego. Acabo de comenzar y hasta ahora todo bien. Pero viendo como todo mundo está vuelto loco con los visuales, es impactante que un juego pueda verse así y que nadie esté diciendo nada al respecto en las reseñas.”

Otro tweet estaba acompañado por una imagen generada por IA de Link de espaldas mirando hacia un impresionante paisaje acompañado del texto:

“No se preocupen amigos, hice que la IA lo arreglara, ahora sí estamos hablando. Alguien debería de mandarle esto a lo sde Nintendo para enseñarles cómo se debe hacer el arte para la próxima vez.”

Vía: Levelup

Nota del editor: Miren, respeto mucho la opinión de cada quien pero, creo que Jaffe tiene puntos válidos en sus quejas, sinceramente a mi no me ha atrapado Tears of the Kingdom, pero una cosa es pensar diferente y otra ir a atacar algo que una comunidad está disfrutando, envidio a los que se están divirtiendo tanto con el último Zelda.