Everybody’s talking about the next Playstation Showcase well everyone is talking about Zeldabut Sony fans are looking forward to the next showcasebecause, it is supposed that this event would present the strong novelties of the brand, as it used to do within the framework of the now defunct E3. And one of the things that causes the most excitement is the possible remaster of Bloodborne.

These hopes took hold when David Jaffe, creator of God of War, He made comments in a live broadcast he did on YouTube in which he practically claimed to know that the remaster in question was already under development.

When a fan mentioned the absence of bloodborne in the next presentation PlayStationJaffe responded by saying, “Oh yeah, I love that game, man. I don’t know if it’s a remaster, I don’t know if it’s just a PC version, but we know it’s in development.”

Another fan continued the discussion about bloodborne simply saying in live chat: “Bloodborne 2“. But Jaffe responded by saying: “Bloodborne 2? I do not think that Bloodborne 2 is in development.”

The matter went viral and Jaffe decided to make the following statement in another of his most recent live broadcasts:

“I have no insider knowledge, I don’t know anything that people don’t know. the rumor of bloodborne It’s been around the net for a long time. The only thing I have is a report from someone who told me that it is real and that it should be revealed soon, but I don’t know if this is going to happen in the next Playstation Showcase“.

As if this were not enough, Jaffe also claims to know that BluePoint Games is working on a remake of the first Metal Gear Solid, a rumor that has also been around for some time. What is certain is that we can no longer blindly believe what the Lord says.

We will have to wait until May 25 to find out the truth, the date on which the aforementioned is expected to take place. Playstation Showcase.

Via: NeoGAF

Editor’s note: Stop playing with our feelings 🙁 a graphics upgrade for bloodborne It wouldn’t be bad at all, and you’ve already seen what Capcom can achieve by remastering the sagas of the first PlayStation era, what are you waiting for?