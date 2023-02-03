Iranian film director Jafar Panahi began a hunger strike in protest against his detention, which he has described as illegal. Panahi, recognized for movies like ‘No Bears’ and ‘Taxi’, is just one of the personalities who have been arrested for speaking out against theocratic government in Iran. In parallel, the protests in the country do not stop despite the harsh police repression that has resulted in hundreds of deaths.

A hunger strike that seeks to expose the “injustices” of the Iranian Justice. Film director Jafar Panahi took such action by demanding to be released after being detained in a manner that he called “illegal.”

Human rights organizations and his family released a letter from Panahi announcing his decision. “I refuse to eat or drink any food and medicine until he is released. I will remain in this state until perhaps my lifeless body is released from prison,” said the text as reported by Agencia EFE.

The hunger strike is, as he himself pointed out, a way to protest against the “extra-legal and inhumane behavior of the security and judicial apparatus” in Iran.

Panahi also referred to his arrest as a “kidnapping.” The director had been arrested by Iranian authorities in July last year after speaking out against the jailing of two other filmmakers.

Jafar Panahi had already been sentenced for having produced “anti-government propaganda”. © Reuters

The 62-year-old director had been sentenced to six years in prison in 2011 for producing anti-government propaganda and inciting protest. In addition, he had been forbidden to travel and make movies. A ruling that was never fulfilled until this time, a judge determined that he had to comply with it.

Panahi’s rejection of “speedy” trials in Iran

In Panahi’s letter there was also direct criticism of the Iranian judicial system and its irregularities. “According to the law, I should have been released on bail after my request for a new trial was accepted, but my case has been delayed for more than 100 days,” the director wrote.

He added: “This is in stark contrast to the speedy trials of innocent youths who are hanged 30 days after their arrest.”

Two young men were sentenced in this court to be executed by hanging for allegedly killing a member of the Iranian security forces. © Wana News Agency / Reuters

A clear pronouncement against the judicial processes of the demonstrators who have taken to the streets to protest against the Government of the country. The mobilizations have been brutally contained by the country’s security forces, causing more than 500 deaths according to human rights organizations.

Although it is difficult to have exact data on the number of arrests, ‘Human Rights Activist’ in Iran has assured that more than 19,500 people have been arrested. Among them several artists, athletes and celebrities from the country who have spoken out against the theocratic regime of the country.

Jafar Panahi’s films shine abroad

Despite being persecuted in his own country, Panahi has made his films known beyond Iran’s borders. Challenging previous condemnation of him, his latest film ‘No Bears’ premiered at the Venice Film Festival in September, shortly before the protests broke out.

The film, which shows the lack of freedoms in Iran, was listed by the newspaper ‘The New York Times’ as one of the 10 best films of the year. While ‘Los Angeles Times’ classified it as the best of 2022.

Panahi won the Silver Bear at the Berlin International Film Festival in 2006. REUTERS – TOBIAS SCHWARZ

A success of which he has not been oblivious in his career. In 2015 he won the Berlin Silver Bear with the film ‘Taxi’ and in 2018 the Best Screenplay Award at the Cannes Film Festival for his film ‘Three Face’.

Protests in Iran continue

Neither the deaths nor the repressions have managed to dampen the spirits in Iran. The protests erupted after 22-year-old Mahsa Amini died while she was being held by Iran’s Morale Police for misdressing her veil.

Demonstrations that began with the demands of a multitude of women spread to other diverse demands.

On Wednesday about 100 people protested in the city of Abdanan, in the west of the country. A mobilization that was intervened by the security forces leaving several injured and arrested.

