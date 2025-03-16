Jaén’s ‘delighted’ castle that attracts thousands of tourists a year for its history

Located on the top of the Cerro de Santa Catalinawith privileged views to the city of Jaén and the extensive fields of olive trees surrounding the province, the Santa Catalina Castle It is one of the most impressive architectural jewels in Andalusia.

Its history dates back to more than a thousand years, from the Iberian era to the present, through Muslim domination, the reconquest and the War of Independence.

But beyond its patrimonial value, this castle is wrapped in romantic legends and a mystery that still lasts in their stays. Its visitors are not only fascinated by their imposing architecture, but also for the stories that are told between their walls.

A castle with centuries of history

The first fortifications in the hill of Santa Catalina date back to the fourth century, when the Iberos established a Oppiduma walled town whose remains can still be seen.

With the arrival of Romans and subsequently Muslims, the area continued to have a great strategic value, which led to the construction of a Alcazaba in the seventh century, subsequently extended in the 10th century with a large defensive alcazar.

The Muslim strength remained standing until, in 1246, Fernando III The Saint conquered Jaén and decided to build a new strength on the remains of the old Islamic Alcazar. This new castle, known as New Alcázarbecame a key bulwark during the Middle Ages, protecting the city from possible attacks of the kingdom of Granada.

From the War of Independence to the present

Santa Catalina Castle had a key role during the Independence war. Between 1810 and 1812, Napoleonic troops made it one of the most important military bases in the region, making modifications in its structure.

However, when they retired from Jaén, the French destroyed part of the fortress, causing serious damage to its original structure.

Throughout the twentieth century, the castle was subject to several restorations and, In the 60s a hostel was built of tourism on the land of the old Viejo Alcazar. Today, Fortaleza is one of Jaén’s main tourist attractions, offering guided tours, cultural and spectacular panoramic views of the province.

A castle surrounded by legends

Santa Catalina Castle not only stands out for its history, but also for the legends that the Jienenses maintain in their popular culture. One of the most famous is that of the romance of The lover Jasmina and the condestable Miguel Lucas, A story that goes back centuries ago.

The natives fell as the memory of the legend, stating that the views of Sierra Morena and the Guadalquivir Valley can be interrupted by the Presence of the two lovers wandering by the hostel. Local history tells that Jasmina was the lover of Condestable from Castilla, Miguel Lucas de Iranzoone of the most influential men in the court of Henry IV.

The presence of an Arab woman in the castle was not well seen by certain sectors of the nobility, and her fate was sealed in the absence of the condestable. It is said that their enemies took advantage of their departure to commit a brutal crime: it was outraged and killed, and its body consumed by fire.

It is this legend – in which there is a lot of myth – that makes many tourists travel to the Parador de Jaén, to see if they listen, as they say in Jaén, Jasmina’s lament between the walls of the fortress.

One of the spaces most linked to legend is Room 22located in the tower, which after the last reform of the hostel was renamed 401. Despite its dark history, far from being closed, it is one of the stays most requested by the most intrepid guests.

An essential destination in Jaén

Today, Santa Catalina Castle is one of the forced visits in Jaén, both for history lovers and for those who seek to live a different experience. His imposing architecture, his privileged location and his intriguing legends make him a unique place, perfect to enjoy a day of cultural tourism with a touch of mystery.

Whether to travel its old walls, admire the views from the top of the hill or get carried away by the legend, this castle remains one of the great attractions of the province. Do you dare to visit him?