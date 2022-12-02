In the winter of 2021, the society of Jaén took to the streets to rebel against what they considered the umpteenth grievance suffered by this land: the choice of Córdoba to host the Colce plan of the Ministry of Defense, when all the local institutions were already They rubbed their hands over the supposed prior commitment that the Government had reached with Jaén. This Friday, about to mark two years since those protests (unprecedented in the most recent history of Jaén), the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, has come to this land for a reconciliation with this province. The Socialist leader has announced the choice of Jaén to host a Defense security technology center, one of the Executive’s “most emblematic” projects within its plan to relocate centers and institutions.

“For years, Jaén has seen many opportunities pass by. For this reason, the State debt with Jaén has to be settled, it is time to break with historical inertia and unjustified grievances”, the President of the Government pointed out this Friday when presenting the Technological Center for Development and Experimentation (Cetedex) of the Ministry of Defence, which comes with an announced investment of 220 million euros (financed with European recovery funds) and the creation of more than 2,500 jobs in a period of six years.

“We want to turn Jaén into a research and innovation engine with a center that will have a catalytic effect on private investment,” said Sánchez, who has defended this investment for territorial cohesion. “This is also making a homeland,” Sánchez emphasized. Cetedex will be linked mainly to the aeronautical industry, as a center for anti-drone experimentation, the development of defense systems and as an artificial intelligence center. It will be possible thanks to the agreement signed between the Defense Minister, Margarita Robles, the president of the Jaén Provincial Council, Francisco Reyes, and the mayor of Jaén, Julio Millán. The Jaén capital has ceded the land to locate this project in the Nuevo Jaén industrial estate, precisely the area chosen in its day to house the failed Colce plan.

The choice of Jaén to house this defense technology center also serves to iron out political differences with the Jaén PSOE. The mayor of the capital, Julio Millán (PSOE), described on his day as an “affront” by the Sánchez government that the Colce flew to Córdoba when there was already a prior commitment with his municipal government. In addition to Colce, the socialists of Jaén have criticized that the province has been in the tail van of investments in the last two General State Budgets.

“Acts like today’s cover up the most difficult moments for those of us who dedicate ourselves to the public sphere,” said Francisco Reyes, president of the Provincial Council and leader of the provincial PSOE. From the federal socialist committee in which the resignation of Sánchez was forced, Reyes and the PSOE of Jaén were distanced from the federal leadership of the party. And this despite the fact that the PSOE of Jaén has defended that in the last electoral appointments this province has been the one with the highest percentage support for the PSOE in all of Spain.

The political and social uproar generated by the failed Colce in Jaén ended up in the courts and accelerated the appearance of provincial parties, such as Jaén Merece Más, one of the signatories of the recently constituted Federation of Empty Spain.