ElPozo has today (8 p.m.) a new opportunity to end its losing streak at home. He receives Jaén Paraíso Interior, a rival that arrives at his best moment, after a start to the season to forget. The Andalusians have won their last three games. The first days of this week have been complicated for the Murcia team, affected by last day’s draw against Peñíscola at the Palacio de Deportes.

Javi Rodríguez exploded in the subsequent press conference, annoyed by his team’s mistakes, which have led him to lose nine points in the last five games. Felipe Valerio is still out and Rafa Santos, if he responds well in this morning’s session, will be ready for the match, although Javi Rodríguez does not want to force it because on Saturday there is another match against Palma. The one who will be there is David Alvarez, already recovered. Against Peñíscola, although he was not at 100%, he was already seen on the court.

The hole.

Edu Sousa, Ricardo, Marcel, Gadeia and Esteban. Rest of the call: Ginés, Marlon, Taffy, Miguel Ángel, David Álvarez, Niyazov, Rafa Santos and Eric.

Jaen.

Espíndola, Pablo Taborda, Nem, Míchel and Alan Brandi. Rest of the call: Dudú, Chino, Mauricio, Berto, Hélder, Mati Rosa, Del Moral, Renato and Zurdo.

Time and TV

Murcia Sports Palace (8 pm), FEF TV.

In yesterday’s press conference, prior to tonight’s clash, Javi Rodríguez said that he “blindly trusts” this squad. Our problem is none other than killing the games when we can do it and in the end we have trouble.

When referring to how he is going to solve these mistakes, he said that “the remedy is to work. “People are angry because we have missed points to be among the top three.” Rodríguez believes in his players. «This team can only get better. “We have to have the solidity that we showed in many phases of the games until the end and be more effective.”