The one that for many is the best futsal tournament in our country arrives: the Spanish Cup. From today to April 3 they are expected to roar 6,600 throats in the Olivo Arena with the eight best teams on the current scene in the First RFEF Futsal. On this occasion, the host honor goes to a Jaén FS who performs like a fish in water in this type of KO tournament. In addition to having three Copa del Rey finals, in their showcases they show off two Spanish Cup trophies, won against Barça (2015) and Movistar Inter (2018), respectively, so the small league gap with which the Andalusian team arrives at the tournament remains in the background.

“Jaén is respected when the Cups arrive because we have a plus. We have to hold on to that and we hope to play a good role”, he explains. Alan Brandie, franchise player of the team from Jaén and world champion with Argentina in 2016, to AS in the days before his debut. It will be this Friday (9:30 p.m.) against a Viña Albali Valdepeñas that remains in the noble zone of the League despite the departures of Chino and Catela. “Playing against Valdepeñas is almost a classic for us. The fans of both teams are the best in Spain and in recent years a very important rivalry has been generated. They eliminated us in the Spanish Cup that we played in Malaga (2020) and we want to be able to win this time and go to the semifinals.”

To get to that hypothetical match, where they would face the winner of the Ribera Navarra-ElPozo (Friday, 7:00 p.m.) Alan Brandi is clear that the experience of the Jaén squad will be a degree, but even more fundamental will be their passionate followers: “You have to do good playing in our pavilion. It’s impressive as a small city like Jaén can bring together so many people and I feel lucky to have played finals with this team. The yellow tide lives futsal with passion. But beyond that, having all the fans together in these four days is a different spectacle and, without a doubt, the best futsal tournament in Spain”.

The opposite side of the quarterfinals is completed by the opening match between Movistar Inter (current champion) and Palma Futsal (Thursday, 6:30 p.m.) and the clash between Barca, with Ferrao absent due to injury) and Jimbee Cartagena (Thursday, 9:30 p.m.). It would not be until the fight for the title when Jaén would face one of these four teams, a scenario in which if she could choose a rival, Brandi is clear: “This year, if we have to highlight a rival that everyone wants to avoid is Barça. They have the best individualities. It’s a great team.” Let the show begin.

