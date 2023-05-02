“Without water there is no olive, and without olives, the province of Jaén suffers”, intoned the bishop from Jaen Sebastián Chico while the image of Our Father Jesus Nazareno, popularly known as Grandpawas reunited this Monday with the thousands of people who have participated in a prayer procession for the drought situation, something that has not been celebrated in Jaén for 74 years.

Neighbors from all over the province have come to this Marian appointment, which has toured the old town of Jaén in the middle of a radiant sun and more than 30 degrees of temperature. “We now need to raise our supplications to God so that he sends us the water to irrigate our thirsty land, recover our springs and tributaries, raise the flow of our rivers and increase the reserves of our swamps”, proclaimed the Bishop of Jaén, while He exhorted the citizens to join in the prayer to ask for water.

In the last two months, the rain has hardly been seen in this land with a strong dependence on the primary sector. More than the meager water reserves – the swamps are just over 25% – the foundations of this province are suffering due to the impact of the drought on agriculture. The main olive-growing territory in the world, with 67 million olive trees, this year has seen a decline of more than 60% in the olive oil harvest, and the forecasts for this year are even worse due to the water stress suffered by the tree. So far this hydrological year, which began on October 1, barely a third of the historical average has been collected.

Although the convocation of the bishop took place on April 14, the last weekend the first precipitations have appeared in some points of the Sierra de Jaén, something that has served to further encourage the presence in the procession.

There have hardly been critical voices to this religious manifestation. Only the Jaén Laica association has shown its perplexity and, through a statement, in which they have urged the Bishop of Jaén to ask his parishioners to accompany his prayers “with practical actions in the face of this climate emergency situation without precedents”. Actions, they say, such as compliance with effective environmental measures that protect the proper use of water and that help mitigate the deterioration of the planet’s living conditions.

Penitents in the “Abuelo” procession in Jaén. JORGE GUERRERO (AFP)

The picture of Grandpa, undoubtedly the most revered by the people of Jaen, has walked the streets of the capital in a very different way than it does every Good Friday morning. She has done it without the musical accompaniment, something that many residents have censored, and with the only sounds during the journey from the Choir to the Cathedral of Jaén.

Before arriving at the Cathedral of Jaén, a Renaissance jewel that has been waiting for years to be declared a World Heritage Site by Unesco, the procession has made several stops for the prayers of the faithful, starting with the convent of Santa Teresa, where seen another unusual picture: the nuns singing in the street.

Already in the cathedral, the bishop has officiated a mass where he has asked again to “experience the caress of God” of which Pope Francis speaks. At the end, he gave the blessing to the faithful and to the olive groves of Jaén, in the presence of the Holy Face, another of the iconic images of Jaén Cathedral.

Other processions for the rain in Andalusia

Jaén’s rogatory procession has been historic, but not unprecedented. Already in 1949 the image of the also known as the rain lord toured the streets in the face of another similar situation of drought. Local researcher Francisco Jiménez recalls that these prayers were already very common in the 17th century, “sometimes in the face of great droughts and, on other occasions, to ask for their intercession in the face of pandemics, plagues and even earthquakes.”

The Jaén procession will not be the only one of its kind in Andalusia. On May 7th, the Virgin of Linarejos, honorary mayoress and patron saint of Linares (Jaén). In Granada, the Virgin of Sorrowspatron saint of the city, will be exposed this Tuesday, May 2, in extraordinary devotional veneration, for the first time at the level of the eyes of the faithful, so that it rains, in what the brotherhood has described as a “historic event” for “to thank him for so many favors received” in the history of the archdiocese and “in a very special way to ask him for the drought,” reports Europa Press.

In it Malaga municipality of Alozaina they went ahead on Sunday to take out in procession the patron saint of farmers and the countryside, San Isidro Labrador. This municipality of about 2,000 inhabitants, located between the Guadalhorce valley and the Ronda mountains, resorted to faith “in the face of the persistent drought” and took the saint through its streets to ask him for rain. In Córdoba, the brotherhood of Archangel San Rafael will dedicate the procession with the Custodian of Córdoba on May 6 “to the Archangel San Rafael for the lack of rain and to be able to obtain through his intercession the gift so that the much-needed rains return to everyone and especially to farmers and ranchers”

Exit of “El Abuelo” from Camarín de Jesús, in front of the Bishop of Jaén, Sebastián Chico Martínez (in the center). José Manuel Pedrosa (EFE)