Chery thinks big and further expands its expansion plans in Europe and above all in Italy, the first market of the Old Continent chosen by the Chinese car manufacturer for its European affirmation. The Asian giant has in fact presented the Jaecoo brand, which will be unveiled as a preview at the Shanghai Auto Show. The new company will focus in particular on the production of premium SUVs and off-road vehicles.

Jaecoo, a new brand for Europe

Jaecoo’s image will focus in particular on concepts such as captivating design, extensive equipment, versatility of use and excellent off-road mobility. The new brand will arrive in Italy from 2024, effectively joining the Chery range which is launching the Omoda 5 on the European market. The first model of the new Jaecoo brand, called Jaecoo 7, will be unveiled on April 20, during the 2023 Shanghai Motor Show, scheduled from 18 to 27 of the month.

An elegant SUV

It is an SUV with an elegant and modern style which is still being previewed with a camouflage that shows the general proportions but still hides the details, which will be shown in two weeks at the Shanghai international event. At the stand set up at the Salone of Shanghai Chery will show cars belonging to many different brands that gravitate around its orbit.

The news at the Shanghai Motor Show

There will be the news of Exeed, which focuses on the production of premium SUVs with a sporty nature, and of Jetour, whose SUVs and crossovers are divided between sportier models and others more devoted to old-fashioned off-road. Finally, there will also be models from Chery New Energy, a division which operates in the field of zero emissions and which, in addition to car design, is also concentrated on offering innovative services, underlining the great attention paid to new opportunities and the various forms of mobility linked to the ecological tradition.