The new Jaecoo 7, the large SUV with which the Chinese brand inaugurates its offensive on the market, lands in Italy. The new model can already be ordered at one of the 40 Omoda and Jaecoo dealerships present in the country, with a turbo-petrol engine in two versions, the Premium trim, with front-wheel drive and the Exclusive with all-wheel drive with a price starting from 33,990 euros. Thanks to the collaboration with CA Auto Bank, Jaecoo 7 can also be purchased in 48 installments of 299 euros + 48 installments of 359 euros, with a down payment of 9,080 euros (fixed TAN 7.95% – APR 9.01%). At the end of the first four years it is also possible to redeem the car at the guaranteed fixed price of 14,494 euros. With this formula it is possible to save on the list price equal to 2,500 euros, with the promotion valid until September 30, 2024.

What is the new Jaecoo 7 like?

The name Jaecoo 7 comes from the crasis of two words: Jäger which in German means “hunter” and “cool”, an adjective that in contemporary language expresses style, trend. This word is intended to summarize the decisive style and presence on the road, with decisive lines and an imposing and square silhouette with the large hexagonal front grille with vertical lines and the oversized logo positioned on the upper edge of the hood, all stylistic elements that evoke wild nature, passion, power, determination. The design of the model represents a journey into minimalist art made of clean and balanced surfaces. J7 has a sloping roof, a belt line that extends towards the rear, LED matrix daytime running lights with separate lenses set in the bumper. A lot of attention to detail, such as the mirrors with chromatic inserts, the electrically extractable flush handles, the full-width light signature of the rear that envelops the logo, the 19” alloy wheels.

The interiors

The passenger compartment, designed to ensure maximum comfort, conveys a feeling of spaciousness and safety. All the controls are within easy reach, starting from the 14” display that integrates the main vehicle control functions and a latest-generation infotainment system, up to the electronically controlled “jet fighter” style gear selector. The dashboard also features space to wirelessly recharge your mobile phone at high power (it takes just forty minutes to bring the device back to 100%). The system also has an alert function in case the driver forgets their smartphone on board. The materials used to make the interior even more inviting are high quality and pleasant to the touch. The 1.1 square meter panoramic roof allows you to fully enjoy every driving emotion, immersing the passenger compartment in natural light, while at night a dynamic combination of 64 colors creates an engaging and ultra-contemporary setting. The seats, with lateral support, are designed to tackle any route in complete safety and offer numerous adjustments. Among these, the memory function accessible from the display, the six-way seat management (the lumbar one is configured with four positions), the ventilation and heating of the front seats. On board then an audio system with eight speakers by Sony that provide a full, powerful and clean sound.

The engine of Jaecoo 7

Under the skin of the Jaecoo 7 is an engine that is a 1.6-liter supercharged four-cylinder capable of developing 108 kW of power (145 HP) combined with a dual-clutch automatic transmission and intelligent AWD all-wheel drive. The technological solutions adopted include the iHEC high-efficiency intelligent combustion, variable valve timing and intelligent management of lubrication thanks to a variable flow oil pump. The driver has 7 different driving programs, three of which are dedicated to road driving and four to driving on surfaces or in hostile weather conditions. The first three are Economy, Standard and Sports, which activate mappings that are more attentive to saving or dynamics. The other four are instead designed to safely tackle specific surfaces such as sand (Sand), mud (Mud), snow (Snowfield) and dirt roads (offroad).

Safety at the centre

Safety comes first for Jaecoo 7, with 80% of the load-bearing structure of the J7 made of high-strength steels enriched with progressive deformation shock-absorbing zones. All this to guarantee the highest safety standards, in accordance with stringent European regulations. Waiting to be subjected to Euro NCAP tests, the J7 has already passed all the tests in the development phase: from frontal impact up to 100 km/h, to rollover at 50 km/h. The standard equipment includes pretensioners and load limiters for all passengers and height adjustment for the front ones, front, side and curtain airbags and ISOFIX attachments for fixing child seats and transporting children in maximum safety. Without forgetting the light clusters equipped with FULL-LED technology.

ADAS and assistance systems

The ADAS suite offered as standard is also very rich, consisting of 21 driving aids managed by a front multifunctional camera, which works in agreement with three radars: a long-distance one positioned at the front and two proximity ones at the rear of the car. The two rear radars ensure the perfect functioning of the Rear Collision Warning (RCW), the Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA) to which is added the Rear Cross Traffic breaking (RCTB) which prevents the risk of collision when exiting parking spaces, the Blind Spot Detection (BSD), the Lane Changing Assistance (LCA) and the Door Opening Warning (DOW) which warns passengers if they open a door when another car is approaching. The Automatic Emergency Breaking (AEB), the Front Collision Warning (FCW), the Lane Departure Warning with Emergency Lane Keeping and the Intelligent Evasion System (LDW+LDP+ELK) operate through the radar and the front camera. Added to these are Curve Speed ​​Assistance (CSA), Departure Ahead Inform (DAI), Integrated Cruise Assist with Vehicle, Speed ​​Assist Control and Intelligent Active Speed ​​Limiting (ICA+SCF+IASL). Together, these systems enable the operation of Adaptive Cruise Control and Traffic Jam Assist, which translate into Level 2 autonomous driving.