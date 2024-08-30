Jadon Sancho has reportedly decided which club he will join at the end of the transfer windowIn a duel between Chelsea and Juventus, the Englishman would have given the green light to one of the two teams, and should soon leave the Red Devils.
For several weeks now, the future of Jadon Sancho has been in the news in the summer transfer market. Returning to Manchester United after being loaned to Dortmund last January, the Manchester striker was never able to find a foothold at Old Trafford. Now it is proven, as the Englishman has reportedly decided on his choice of future club.
In fact, Jadon Sancho is expected to join Chelsea before the end of the summer transfer window, which closes on Friday. Fabrizio Romano revealed that the Red Devil would have given the green light to the Blues The agreement between both clubs would be imminent.
Despite rumours of him heading to PSG or interest from Juventus, Jadon Sancho is expected to continue his career in his home country and city.
After playing for Watford and Manchester City, the Londoner has the chance to finally establish himself in the Premier League, after a spell that will still be considered a mixed one at Manchester United.
