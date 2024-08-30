🚨🔵 Jadon Sancho gives total green light to Chelsea move, he’s keen on joining #CFC project. Talks are taking place between Chelsea and Man United, deal currently ON. Juventus in complete stand-by since yesterday. pic.twitter.com/PzmrFWjWlX — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 30, 2024

After playing for Watford and Manchester City, the Londoner has the chance to finally establish himself in the Premier League, after a spell that will still be considered a mixed one at Manchester United.