Jaden Agassi, 23, made his debut for the German Baseball national team in Tucson, Arizona-but it was quite failed. In a competitive 7: 9 defeat in the second World Cup qualification game against Brazil, the son of the tennis icons Steffi Graf and Andre Agassi came to the field as a pitcher in front of his parents in the fourth inning, but was partially weak through the Brazilians and was replaced before the end of the inn. The team of national coach Jendrick Speer no longer recovered from the 0: 4 deficit.

Solving the World Cup ticket, “I would mean everything”, the native American said with a German passport and the famous surname before his premiere. “I know that we all want it very much. Hopefully it would bring more baseball to Germany and continue to spread the sport we all love. ” The appeal to the German national team should also be an important step for Agassi’s own career. Most recently, the right-handed thrower was active in the MLB Draft League-a youth league for talents-for the Mahoning Valley Scrapper in the US state of Ohio. His statistics were outstanding, which ultimately also led to nomination. “Jaden Agassi is a boy with a lot of potential. Unfortunately, the outing did not go as he and we had hoped for it, ”said national coach Speer.

Due to the first defeat in the second group game, Germany now has to worry about participating in the World Baseball Classic in the coming year. The tournament, which was initiated by the North American Professional League MLB in 2006, has also been considered an official World Cup since 2013, and Germany has always failed in three attempts. After the clear 12: 2 success against China at the start, in which AGASSI was not used, the team still has good prospects to win the last World Cup ticket in the decision on Friday (2 a.m. CET).