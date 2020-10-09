Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain Dinesh Karthik may not have impressed with his batting in the 13th season (IPL 2020) of the Indian Premier League, but he has won everyone’s hearts with his captaincy. KKR has so far won three out of five matches. In the previous match, KKR defeated Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by 10 runs. Former India cricket cricketer Ajay Jadeja has praised Dinesh Karthik after this match. He said that Dinesh Karthik did what the CSK captain has been doing in the IPL for years.

KKR also defended a score of 167 against CSK, Karthik’s strategy was to bowl Pat Cummins in the early overs and save Sunil Narine for the last over and this strategy proved to be very effective for the team. . He said, ‘It has to be believed that Dinesh Karthik snatched the match from Dhoni. Dhoni, who has been doing this with the opposing team for the past several years, did it in this match and kept hold of the match. Talking to Cricbuzz, Jadeja said, “His strategy of getting 11th over from Pat Cummins made the match slow, but then he brought Sunil Narine in the middle. Naren gave just 3-4 runs and from here the match started going in favor of KKR.

Jadeja said that it is always believed that CSK can achieve any goal and in this fear, the opposing team takes wrong decisions many times. CSK held the match for 10 overs, but as soon as Naren dismissed Shane Watson (50), the match dipped. Virender Sehwag also praised Dinesh Karthik’s strategy. He said, ‘I think Dinesh Karthik kept Naren and Varun Chakraborty from 9 to 20 overs to bowl, which was a good strategy. CSK scored 90 runs in the first 10 overs, even then Karthik kept his strategy.

Sehwag also praised Chakraborty, who dismissed Mahendra Singh Dhoni. He said, ‘This was the first time that CSK was playing against Chakraborty and Naren, no batsman wanted to take risk in their overs. Sam Curran took 10 runs in an over from Naren, after which the batsmen were playing. After Dhoni’s dismissal, the match was bent in favor of KKR. The pressure on CSK increased significantly as Sam Curran was dismissed.