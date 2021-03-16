Assassin’s Creed co-creator Jade Raymond has announced Haven Entertainment Studios, a new independent developer that will build a fresh IP for PlayStation.

Raymond most recently served as head of Stadia Games and Entertainment, until Google announced it was shutting down its internal development studios at the start of February, only 14 months after Stadia’s high-profile launch. Raymond previously served as boss of EA’s Motive studio, following a long stint at Ubisoft.

“It’s been a strange and difficult past 12 months,” Raymond wrote today in a message announcing her studio via the PlayStation blog. “The pandemic, social injustice, and job elimination have impacted many of my closest friends, family, and co-workers. All of these factors, paired with an inability to see friends and family face-to-face, lulled me into a kind of self-reflective cocoon where I had to ask myself some tough questions about what really matters.

“And so today I’m announcing Haven, an independent studio where many of the talented game developers I have worked with for years (and love dearly!) Are coming together to do what we are most passionate about. It’s time for us to refocus on GAMES in a place where we can practice our crafts without any barriers or impediments.

“We want to create worlds where players can escape, have fun, express themselves, and find community. We want to pour our passion into a project. We want to make something wondrous for people to experience. Because we believe in the power of games to bring joy to people’s lives. And Sony does, too. Their commitment to excellence is unmatched. It’s why I couldn’t be happier for their backing and support.

“Together, we want to create games that are a haven for players, and we want to build a studio that is a haven for developers. So, while we don’t have many details to announce today, I want the PlayStation community to know that Haven Studios is already hard at work on an unannounced IP. We can’t wait to show you more! “