The Investigating Court number 1 of Ibiza has sentenced the designer Jade Jagger, daughter of the singer Mick Jagger, to pay fines totaling 1,400 euros for one offense of injury and another of serious resistance to authority. The designer will have to pay 800 euros in compensation to the National Police agent whom she attacked when a crew from the same body tried to calm down her companion, who has been sentenced to four months in jail for the crime of attacking a The authority.

Jagger was brought to justice on Friday morning after spending two nights in the cells of the National Police station after being arrested on Wednesday night in the center of Ibiza along with her companion. Both have been transferred in a van of the National Police to the courts of Vila, where a speedy trial has been held. Jagger left the judicial building this afternoon after hearing the sentence and after spending all morning inside it. When leaving the court, numerous photographers have photographed her exit until she has left the area in a van without making statements to the media.

The events occurred on Wednesday night in a restaurant in the port area of ​​Ibiza, where Jagger and a man, who goes by the initials of AW, were having dinner. According to several witnesses, the man had behaved “aggressively” with the waiters and the staff of the premises during the time he had spent dining. At one point, the man was “out of control” and was asked to leave the establishment. After going out into the street, the detainee began to utter insults to passers-by, showing an aggressive attitude towards the people who were in the place, who called the National Police to request assistance.

Upon arriving at the scene, the police officers met a very upset individual who began to hurl insults at them and threaten the people who were in the area, refusing to be identified. The man, sources close to the case explain, showed at all times “a hostile attitude” and was required to stop. However, he resisted, disobeyed the orders of the agents and pushed the agents who approached him, according to several witnesses.

It was at that moment that Jagger, 51, came out of a nearby portal and pounced on a police officer who he scratched and who will have to compensate 800 euros for the injuries caused. After several pushes and insults uttered in English against the policemen, they required the service of an ambulance because his companion was still beside herself. However, the individual also resisted being treated and was finally arrested.

Jade is one of eight children of the legendary Rolling Stone from his relationship with model Bianca Jagger, and has carved out a career as a jewelry designer. On her Instagram account she has almost 85,000 followers and in the last photograph of her, published a week ago, she appears photographed in a hotel on the island smiling for “the return of spring” to Ibiza.