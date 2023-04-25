Bosa, the hypotheses of the investigators on what happened to Giada Calanchini, the 22-year-old who lost her life falling from the balcony

All investigations are currently underway to understand the cause behind the sudden and heartbreaking death of Giada Calanchini, the 22-year-old who fell from the balcony of her ex-boyfriend’s house. The agents are trying to understand if there are any responsibilities on the part of those present.

There are still many i points to clarify behind this episode. As a result, law enforcement placed her ex-boyfriend at a interrogationbut on what he said, there is the utmost confidentiality.

The events took place around1.30 at night, between Sunday 23 and Monday 24 April. Precisely in the municipality of Bosalocated in the province of Nuoro.

Giada was actually Roman, but she had gone there, perhaps to solve problems problems with her ex. Consequently, after spending the evening with him and some of his friends at the local party “Bosa Beer Fest”, they returned to the home boy’s.

It is not known what happened in those minutes. The only sure thing is that it was some passers-by who asked the intervention of sanitary ware, after finding the girl’s body on the ground, in desperate conditions.

Doctors soon arrived at the scene and in the hope of saving her life, they also transported her to the hospital Saint Francis of Nuoro. They subjected her to a delicate operation, but a few hours later the young woman exhaled hers last breath. His condition is too serious.

The investigation into the death of Giada Calanchini

The investigators have now decided to start an inquiry, also to reconstruct his last hours of life. They seized the 25-year-old’s home and also subjected him to interrogation. However, what the boy said has not yet been disclosed.

The agents also listened to i stories of the boys who were with them in those minutes. The useful information could come right from telephone by Giada and from the latest chats on social networks.

It is speculated that the girl may have made a demonstrative gesture and who then lost his balance, falling from the balcony to the third floor. Of course these are just hypothesisbut only further investigations will shed light on this harrowing episode.